‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 19 With Ellen Pompeo Returning

Grey’s Anatomy isn’t going anywhere, nor is Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Dr. Meredith Grey.

The ABC medical drama has been renewed for a 19th season, with Pompeo set to return. Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who have played Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Richard Webber from the beginning, will also be back. And Krista Vernoff, who has served as showrunner since Season 14 will continue in that capacity.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said in a statement. “We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

Added creator Shonda Rhimes, “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season. This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” said Vernoff. “I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

Grey’s Anatomy, which is the longest-running primetime medical drama, returns with new episodes on February 24, with a crossover event with the firefighter spinoff Station 19. Its current 18th season ties as the No. 1 broadcast drama among adults 18-49, and the series has ranked among the Top 10 entertainment broadcast series in each of its 18 seasons among Adults 18-49 and was 2021’s No. 1 most social scripted series.

Joining Rhimes and Vernoff as executive producers are Betsy Beers, Debbie Allen, Meg Marinis, and Mark Gordon, along with Pompeo for Season 19. (She was previously a co-executive producer.) Zoanne Clack serves as medical advisor and executive producer.

