‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 7 Burning Questions We Have for Season 22

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 21 finale was explosive — quite literally speaking. The finale saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) visit Grey Sloan just in time to become part of a hostage situation. Desperate mom Jamie Gatlin (Piper Perabo) held a whole OR hostage to force Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to perform a risky corrective brain surgery on her 9-year-old daughter, threatening to ignite a tank full of gas if she didn’t. After the surgery was done, Jenna revealed that the tank she’d brought into the hospital was empty the whole time, but then we found out that it was not only full of acetylene, but it’d also been leaking all the while. With the surgery wing back in action after what they thought was a false alarm, disaster struck when the OR room exploded.

The finale left us with a ton of questions — luckily, Grey’s Anatomy was previously renewed for Season 22 — so here’s a look at what we’re wondering most right about now.