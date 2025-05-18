‘Grey’s Anatomy’: 7 Burning Questions We Have for Season 22

Kim Raver in Grey's Anatomy - 'How Do I Live'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 21 finale was explosive — quite literally speaking. The finale saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) visit Grey Sloan just in time to become part of a hostage situation. Desperate mom Jamie Gatlin (Piper Perabo) held a whole OR hostage to force Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to perform a risky corrective brain surgery on her 9-year-old daughter, threatening to ignite a tank full of gas if she didn’t. After the surgery was done, Jenna revealed that the tank she’d brought into the hospital was empty the whole time, but then we found out that it was not only full of acetylene, but it’d also been leaking all the while. With the surgery wing back in action after what they thought was a false alarm, disaster struck when the OR room exploded.

The finale left us with a ton of questions — luckily, Grey’s Anatomy was previously renewed for Season 22 — so here’s a look at what we’re wondering most right about now.

Niko Terho in Grey's Anatomy - 'How Do I Live'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Who, if anyone died, in the explosion?

We’ve listed out the doctors who were absolutely in harm’s way, those who were possibly in the vicinity of the blast, and those who were definitely safe right here. However, if we’re going on pure gut, the three we’re most worried about right now are Link (Chris Carmack), Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver). Why? Well, Link was 1000% in a surgical room when the explosion happened, so his chances of being hurt by it are astronomical compared to most. The fact that he just got married and has more kids on the way with Jo (Camilla Luddington) is exactly the kind of dark and twisty fate Grey’s tends to have for our heroes. On the other hand, Miranda is one of the few remaining OGs of the show, so taking her out would be a true shock to the system — and her emotional sendoff to Ben Warren (Jason George) just moments before makes us even more concerned that it was a more final goodbye than we thought. Meanwhile, Teddy just walked away from Owen (Kevin McKidd) for the umpteenth time, but now we’re starting to wonder whether their “’til death do us part” vows will become literal here. 

Camilla Luddington in Grey's Anatomy - 'Papa Was A Rollin' Stone'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Is Jo already in labor?

When she left the hospital and said goodbye to Link, Jo seemed to experience a flash of discomfort. The matter was quickly glossed over because it was then that she accidentally revealed the twins’ gender to Link, so that’s what they talked about. But now we have to wonder if Jo is in early labor… and if so, whether she’s going to have a smooth delivery with everything going on.

Alexis Floyd and Piper Perabo in Grey's Anatomy - 'How Do I Live'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

What will happen to Jenna now that she's a potential murderer?

After the hostage situation ended, Jenna didn’t fight back as the police took her into custody after she was evaluated for potential injuries. We didn’t see whether she’d left the hospital yet at the time of the explosion, but she definitely wasn’t on the surgical floor. She thought the canister was empty when she brought it into the OR, so it’s possible she might have faced lessened charges due to the extenuating circumstances. But now that we know it wasn’t, and someone potentially died, could she be facing a lifetime in a prison of her own for what she’s done?

Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy - 'How Do I Live'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

How will Meredith's family feel about her new deal?

The reason Meredith was at the hospital was to sell her shares to raise more funds for her research, but she ended up making a deal with Catherine Fox (Debbie Allen) that she would return to Seattle and Grey Sloan during summers — after Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) insisted her name is what draws the best interns — in exchange for funding for the Boston laboratory. So how will her plan to return to Seattle for the summers go over with her beau Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) and the kids after they’ve been pinballed around so much lately?

Trevor Jackson in Grey's Anatomy - 'How Do I Live'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

How will the new intern complicate things for Simone?

Simone Griffiths (Alexis Floyd) and Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) were on the outs before the hostage situation landed them both in immediate danger, but they reconciled in a very steamy way after it ended. The trouble is, Simone had a random hookup the night before, and the guy she slept with (played by Trevor Jackson) just so happens to be a new intern. So we have to wonder what he’ll bring to the table … as well as the rest of the newbies.

GREY’S ANATOMY - “How Do I Live” - While the interns are excited to transition to second-year residency, an ordinary day at Grey Sloan takes an unexpected turn when a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital. THURSDAY, MAY 15 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

Are Teddy and Owen over for good this time?

Teddy and Owen have always been a roller coaster couple, but this season especially put them through the wringer. In the Season 21 finale, Teddy told Owen she was done after he didn’t deny being in love with Nora (Floriana Lima), his childhood friend-turned-surgery patient-turned hookup. If Teddy does turn out to be safe from the explosion, we have to wonder whether she and Owen will really be over this time… or if this will just be another chapter in their very tumultuous relationship history. 

Jason George in Grey's Anatomy - 'How Do I Live'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

What will Ben Warren do next?

Career-hopping is kind of what Ben does, but this time it wasn’t his decision. After receiving word that he would not be offered a full-time position with Grey Sloan, Ben was left to ponder next steps. Obviously, his firefighting career is over, so he’ll have to stick to medicine. But will he continue pursuing a surgery residency or go back to anesthesiology? We’ll have to wait and find out this and all of our most burning questions when Grey’s Anatomy returns for Season 22 in the fall.

