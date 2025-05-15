Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 21’s Finale, “How Do I Live”]

It’s going to be a very long summer for Grey’s Anatomy fans as we wait for Season 22 to arrive this fall and resolve that massive cliffhanger the Season 21 finale just left us with.

The episode closed with a major gas explosion caused by the tank that Jenna Gatlin (Piper Perabo) used to force Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) to perform another surgery on Dylan. After the surgery worked, Jenna revealed the tank was always empty, but it turned out that wasn’t true — and she’d been leaking acetylene onto the floor the entire time.

The explosion could potentially cost the lives of several surgeons who were still on the surgical floor. So who might be on the casualty list?

Here’s a breakdown of where the finale left off and who could be in danger.

Which Grey Sloan surgeons were safe from the explosion?

There are a handful of characters that we know with 100% certainty were not in danger of being near the explosion when it happened.

First of all, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) witnessed the explosion from outside after making a deal to spend her summers back in Seattle and the hospital. She’d been in town to sell Catherine (Debbie Allen) her hospital shares to help fund her research and decided she wanted to be back on OR 2 a bit more often after rushing into the hostage situation to level with Jenna as another mom who’d do anything for her kids.

Ben Warren (Jason George), meanwhile, was also outside on a bench contemplating his future after learning he wouldn’t be invited back full-time. Though he ran into the hospital as soon as he saw the explosion, he wasn’t inside at the time. And Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) was already home after accidentally telling Link (Chris Carmack) that their twin babies are girls and having a “honeymoon” on the floor of the OB supply closet.

Simone Griffiths (Alexis Floyd) and Benson Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) were also nowhere near the surgical floor as they watched the new batch of interns filing into the locker room — including one that she hooked up with the night before, played by Trevor Jackson. Plus, Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Amelia were both on the recovery floor with post-operative patients at the time of the explosion.

Which doctors were definitely on the surgical floor when it happened?

Link was in an operating room — though we don’t know which one — performing the arthroscopy procedure that had been delayed by the hostage situation, so he is at very, very high risk of being a casualty of this. The fact that he just had a gushy moment with Jo and that spotlight singing scene at their wedding makes his chances of being taken out even greater.

Monica Beltran (Natalie Morales) and Jules Millin (Adelaide Kane) were also on the floor preparing for surgery. Beltran has been showing up more often than usual lately, so perhaps all that face-time is meant to remind us of her charms before taking her away? Similarly, Millin just delivered a big speech to Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill) about how wrong it was for him to deny her service opportunities because of his attraction to her. Big speeches often precede deaths on this show, so she’s definitely a candidate.

And, gulp, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was at the scheduling board after consoling Ben for his career setback. Before returning to the floor, she told her husband how she felt guilty for not sticking up for him more in the process and said a poignant “I love you” before getting back to work. There aren’t too many originals left around, so it’d be a true shock if Bailey was killed off this way.

Which other characters could be in danger?

Ndugu was on the elevator last we saw, so presumably he headed home, but it’s still possible he wasn’t far enough away yet — it’s a very slim possibility, though.

Meanwhile, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) was running to find Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) after learning from the patient’s dad that the gas tank wasn’t empty, as Jenna had promised. We don’t know how far he made it or where Richard is — just that he was with Catherine (Debbie Allen) the last time we saw him, so her whereabouts were unknown as well. Adams did have a big scene with Simone after the hostage thing, in which he declared his intention to be with her, so if he did make it to the surgical floor, it could be very bad for him.

Also unaccounted for was Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), who’d just broken it off with Owen. She managed to save Owen’s childhood friend-turned-lover, Nora (Floriana Lima), but told him afterward she was choosing herself over him for once. Last we saw, Teddy was heading off to find Webber. If she was on the floor after performing a groundbreaking surgery on her husband’s “girlfriend” and ending it with the love of her life, being in the vicinity of an explosion could just be the trifecta of terrible.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 premiere, Fall 2025, ABC