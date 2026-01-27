Ghosts is gearing up for its Season 5 return, and all-new images offer fans a first glimpse at the long-teased “Others” arrival in the aptly titled episode, “The Others.”

Set to air on Thursday, February 26, the episode will see Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts of Woodstone face “The Others,” a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past, and based on the photos, it’s quite clear which ghost’s past they’re from. As fans may recall, Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) old cult leader Bruce (Will Greenberg) had quite an impact on her hippie lifestyle, and it seems like that influence is carrying over as he appears to lead “The Others.”

“When we come back… We are going to meet ‘The Others,'” co-showrunner Joe Wiseman teased to TV Insider following the midseason finale. “We’re basically going to pick up where the previous episode left off, and that was part of our decision to meet ‘The Others.'”

As fans may recall, the final episode to air in 2025 also teased Patience’s (Mary Holland) sudden interest in Trevor (Asher Grodman) as she wishes to explore their connection further. Get a peek at the shenanigans to come in the all-new photos for Season 5’s return, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5 Return, Thursday, February 26, 8:30/7:30c, CBS