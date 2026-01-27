‘Ghosts’ Makes Way for ‘The Others’ in First Look at Season 5’s Return (PHOTOS)

Rose McIver, Asher Grodman, Mary Holland, and Will Greenberg in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts is gearing up for its Season 5 return, and all-new images offer fans a first glimpse at the long-teased “Others” arrival in the aptly titled episode, “The Others.”

Set to air on Thursday, February 26, the episode will see Sam (Rose McIver) and the ghosts of Woodstone face “The Others,” a new group of spirits from one ghost’s past, and based on the photos, it’s quite clear which ghost’s past they’re from. As fans may recall, Flower’s (Sheila Carrasco) old cult leader Bruce (Will Greenberg) had quite an impact on her hippie lifestyle, and it seems like that influence is carrying over as he appears to lead “The Others.”

“When we come back… We are going to meet ‘The Others,'” co-showrunner Joe Wiseman teased to TV Insider following the midseason finale. “We’re basically going to pick up where the previous episode left off, and that was part of our decision to meet ‘The Others.'”

As fans may recall, the final episode to air in 2025 also teased Patience’s (Mary Holland) sudden interest in Trevor (Asher Grodman) as she wishes to explore their connection further. Get a peek at the shenanigans to come in the all-new photos for Season 5’s return, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5 Return, Thursday, February 26, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Mary Holland in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Patience lingers.

Asher Grodman and Mary Holland in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Trevor and Patience share a moment.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) have a discussion.

Brandon Knox
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But who does Brandon Knox play in this scenario?

Richie Moriarty and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Pete (Richie Moriarty) pesters Sam at the front desk.

Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Jay steps in with Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) and Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long).

Will Greenberg in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Things get wild when Bruce and his followers arrive.

Roman Zaragoza and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) and Flower stand close by.

Will Greenberg, Roman Zaragoza, and Sheila Carrasco in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

While “The Others” take in one side of the room.

Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, and more in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Woodstone’s regular occupants take in the other side of apparent newcomers.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will Sam be able to mediate?

Rose McIver, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Richie Moriarty, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

The ghosts and Jay look to her for guidance.

Richie Moriarty, Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Rose McIver, and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and the ghosts look concerned as Jay speaks.

Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Pete offers up some words.

Richie Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Devan Chandler Long, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Can he devise a plan with the ghosts and Sam?

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Or will it be up to Sam and Jay alone?

Brandon Scott Jones and Utkarsh Ambudkar in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) stands close by a panicking Jay.

Danielle Pinnock and Roman Zaragoza in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Alberta and Sasappis join in on the conversation.

Devan Chandler Long and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

As do Thorfinn and Hetty.

