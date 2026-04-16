‘Pitt’ Finale, New Season of ‘Beef,’ Iain Armitage in ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Hacks’ in New York

Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt

Season Finale 9/8c

The long 4th of July shift is finally ending for the crew of the gripping medical drama, and in the Season 2 finale, everyone’s worried about their leader, Dr. Robby (Emmy winner Noah Wyle), whose mental state is a cause for concern. “You gotta find somebody to help you dance through the darkness,” advises his buddy and nightshift attending Dr. Jack Abbot (fellow Emmy winner Shawn Hatosy). But is it too late? Before Robby leaves on his motorcycle spirit quest, if he ever does, he has another crisis to manage: the revelation that his replacement, Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), has been concealing a seizure disorder. And while fireworks go off outside, there’s plenty of drama within Pittsburgh’s Trauma Medical Center, with all available hands responding to an expecting mother in distress. All in a day’s work.

Netflix

Beef

Season Premiere

Winner of eight Emmys for its first season, the dramedy anthology overreaches in its second iteration, despite expert performances by its core cast. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are Josh and Lindsay, a seemingly golden couple who oversee an elite country club in Montecito, California. The undercooked beef ensues when a young couple further down the corporate food chain, Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Riverdale‘s Charles Melton), observe and capture on phone video a violent argument between the boss and his deeply unhappy wife. After the “kids” use what they’ve seen as leverage for promotion, the class-conscious satire veers into melodrama when both couples become enmeshed in a cover-up involving the club’s new owner, a ruthless Korean billionaire (Minari Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung). Blackmail, extortion, fraud, betrayal and revenge each play their role in a cynical story that’s as unpleasant as it is unconvincing.

Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

8:30/7:30c

We watched him grow up on Young Sheldon, and now Iain Armitage is back on the network playing himself, an actor joining a high-stakes poker game at the haunted Woodstone B&B as research for his next role. What he doesn’t know is that Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) and Sam (Rose McIver) are hosting the illegal event as a quick way to raise money to pay their tax-evasion debt to the IRS, and they’re counting on the ghosts to help them cheat.

Hacks

9/8c

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) brings her team to New York City in the second episode of the Emmy-winning comedy’s final season, trying to convince the management of Madison Square Garden that the venue would be the perfect spot for her legendary comeback. When she realizes she may have put the proverbial cart before the horse, Deborah enlists her “little Debbies” fan club to take up the cause. Imagine her chagrin when she discovers that she’s been taking her acolytes for granted and needs to re-energize her base.

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

The Hunting Party

10/9c

The task force tracking down escaped killers from the government’s top-secret Pit faces a dilemma: The wrong man is in prison for the murders committed by their latest psycho target, Byron May (Christopher Denham, also seen in the new season of For All Mankind). Because their mission is hush-hush, they’ll be defying orders from their boss, Lazarus (Kari Matchett), if they make public their capture and secure the wronged inmate’s release. But first they’ll have to find Byron, who’s been “phrogging,” as in lurking, in strangers’ homes, spying on them from their attics. How creepy.

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