What To Know Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage breaks down his guest appearance on the latest episode of Ghosts.

Plus, he teases which Young Sheldon star he’d like to see on the comedy next as he discusses reuniting with Danielle Pinnock.

Ghosts welcomed a familiar face to Woodstone in the latest episode as Young Sheldon favorite Iain Armitage stepped in to play himself for a round of poker. Warning: Spoilers for Ghosts Season 5 Episode 16 ahead!

The actor’s appearance was teased months ago, but fans finally got to see what it would be like for Armitage to step through the doors of Ghosts‘ estate as he joined an eclectic group for a high-roller back-door game, which Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) were hoping to make money off of by using the ghosts to help.

It turned out that one player was cheating though, and a selfie Jay snapped with Armitage tipped off authorities to the illegal game, which was ultimately busted by the episode’s end, forfeiting the money the couple needed after Trevor (Asher Grodman) got fired from his job. While it might not have been the most fruitful visit for Sam and Jay, Armitage had a grand time both onscreen and behind the scenes, which allowed him to reunite with Young Sheldon costar Danielle Pinnock, who plays Jazz-age spirit, Alberta.

“It felt really full circle,” Armitage tells TV Insider. “She is so talented and so funny, and I’ve always said she’s one of my favorite actresses to work with. She brings such a great energy to… every set I’ve worked with her on.” While Armitage was excited for the reunion, he admits, “I would like to be killed off on Ghosts so badly… or even have [a] temporary death.” As the actor points out, when you’re playing a living character, you can’t see the ghosts.

“It would be really fun to get to be on there and interact with the spectral presences in a slightly more obvious way, rather than just causing Isaac to sneeze,” Armitage muses, sharing hope to return in a future episode.

As for which Young Sheldon star he’d like to join Ghosts, he reveals, “I’ve thought this one through deeply. Annie Potts. She’d be perfect for it. Also, because of her previous work on another ghostly famous IP, Ghostbusters.” It sounds like a perfect Halloween special to us. Whether or not Armitage’s wish will come to pass remains to be seen. In the meantime, check out his full interview in the video above, and let us know what you thought of the Young Sheldon star’s appearance on Ghosts in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS