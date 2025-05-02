Ghosts‘ Season 4 finale is quickly approaching, and with it comes the return of two menacing characters: Elias (Matt Walsh) and Patience (Mary Holland), whose returns are teased in all-new photos for the episode titled “The Devil Went Down to Woodstone.”

In a sneak peek at what’s to come, CBS has unveiled several images for the exciting installment, which will revolve around a book launch party set at Woodstone. As the episode’s logline teases, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big launch party for Sam and Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Additional details surrounding the storyline aren’t being revealed at this time, but the images below offer some insight.

As fans will recall, Jay was seen chatting with a human embodiment of demon Elias, unaware of what Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) husband looked like. Could Elias return as part of a trick on the chef? “We don’t know exactly what his meeting is and what the result of that meeting is,” Jones previously teased as he added, “that will come back into play in a big way as the season moves towards its finale.”

Elias had previously tried recruiting some of the ghosts at Woodstone to join him in hell, vowing he’d get one soul. Could he be back to execute this plan? “[It’s] smart to think that he’s not going to take no for an answer, and he’s going to come looking for something more from the residents of Woodstone,” Wisocky previously shared.

In addition to Holland and Walsh’s return as guest stars, Punam Patel is also back as Jay’s sister, Bela. In other words, you won’t want to miss what’s on the horizon as we head into this finale episode. Scroll down for a closer peek at the action to come, and tune into the episode when it airs on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 4 finale, Thursday, May 8, 8:30/7:30c, CBS