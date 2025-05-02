‘Ghosts’ Season 4 Finale: Patience & Elias Resurface in First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Mary Holland, Matt Walsh, Roman Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Ghosts

 More

Ghosts‘ Season 4 finale is quickly approaching, and with it comes the return of two menacing characters: Elias (Matt Walsh) and Patience (Mary Holland), whose returns are teased in all-new photos for the episode titled “The Devil Went Down to Woodstone.”

In a sneak peek at what’s to come, CBS has unveiled several images for the exciting installment, which will revolve around a book launch party set at Woodstone. As the episode’s logline teases, Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) host a big launch party for Sam and Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. Additional details surrounding the storyline aren’t being revealed at this time, but the images below offer some insight.

As fans will recall, Jay was seen chatting with a human embodiment of demon Elias, unaware of what Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) husband looked like. Could Elias return as part of a trick on the chef? “We don’t know exactly what his meeting is and what the result of that meeting is,”  Jones previously teased as he added, “that will come back into play in a big way as the season moves towards its finale.”

Elias had previously tried recruiting some of the ghosts at Woodstone to join him in hell, vowing he’d get one soul. Could he be back to execute this plan? “[It’s] smart to think that he’s not going to take no for an answer, and he’s going to come looking for something more from the residents of Woodstone,” Wisocky previously shared.

In addition to Holland and Walsh’s return as guest stars, Punam Patel is also back as Jay’s sister, Bela. In other words, you won’t want to miss what’s on the horizon as we head into this finale episode. Scroll down for a closer peek at the action to come, and tune into the episode when it airs on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 4 finale, Thursday, May 8, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam raises a glass.

Punam Patel in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Bela gets in on the book launch fun.

Punam Patel and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam appears to greet a guest.

Brandon Scott Jones and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam reads from the book she wrote with Isaac who stands close by.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Samantha looks proudly into the crowd.

Sheila Carrasco and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Flower (Sheila Carrasco) and Pete (Richie Moriarty) look on from among the audience.

Mary Holland in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Patience returns, but will she ruin the festivities?

Matt Walsh in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Or will Elias be to blame?

Román Zaragoza, Asher Grodman, Sheila Carrasco, and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 4 finale
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Only time will tell, but Sasappis (Román Zaragoza), Trevor (Asher Grodman), Flower, and Pete look worried.

Ghosts

Asher Grodman

Brandon Scott Jones

Danielle Pinnock

Devan Chandler Long

Mary Holland

Matt Walsh

Rebecca Wisocky

Richie Moriarty

Román Zaragoza

Rose McIver

Sheila Carrasco

Utkarsh Ambudkar




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Tommy, Aisha Hinds as Hen, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 16
1
‘9-1-1’ Holds Bobby’s Funeral — How Did Peter Krause Return?
John Foster on American Idol
2
‘American Idol’s John Foster Clears Up Rumors Being Spread
Ken Jennings
3
‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Suffers Huge Ratings Decline – Fans Debate the Reasons
Richie Moriarty and Ben Feldman in 'Ghosts' Season 4
4
‘Ghosts’: Ben Feldman on Meeting Woodstone’s Spirits as Kyle
Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 19, 'I've Got a Little List'
5
‘Elsbeth’ Shocker: Carra Patterson Exits After 2 Seasons