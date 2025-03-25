For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts‘ Season 4 finale is in sight and CBS is already revealing details about the pivotal installment, “The Devil Went Down to Woodstone,” which will welcome back three familiar faces: Mary Holland‘s Puritan spirit Patience, Punam Patel as Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister Bela, and Matt Walsh‘s devilish Elias Woodstone.

But what do these guest star returns mean for the season’s ending? Per the installment’s logline, the episode will revolve around Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay hosting a big party for the launch of Sam and Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) vampire book. While we have yet to see the episodes in between the forthcoming seventeenth installment, “His Girl Shiki,” and the finale (Episode 22), there are a few lingering questions that will likely be addressed in this last chapter for Season 4.

As viewers will recall, Season 4 kicked off with the introduction of Patience, who held a vendetta against Isaac for having abandoned her in the dirt surrounding Woodstone years prior. While she attempted to acclimate herself to modern times, the devout woman decided to recede back into the dirt she’d occupied for so long, vowing to return to “the others.”

While Jones couldn’t confirm or deny whether we’d see “the others,” he did tell TV Insider, “You’ll definitely see Patience again, and she’s definitely going to wreak some sort of havoc in the house.” What kind of havoc remains to be seen, but he added, “I could see a world where maybe ‘the others’ are sort of explored a little bit further down the road.”

Meanwhile, Danielle Pinnock, who plays Jazz-era spirit Alberta, teases, “It gets real, really quick.”

But could Patience’s return coincide with Elias Woodstone’s continued efforts to seize new souls for hell? In one of the more recent episodes, Jay was seen consulting Elias, unaware of who he was conversing with, about a potential contract of some kind. Initially, Jay seemed hesitant to move forward, but he didn’t outright refuse either.

Could Elias’s return in the finale have something to do with that extenuating contract? After all, he teased to Woodstone’s other spirits about his ability to turn human for bouts of time. “We don’t know exactly what his meeting is and what the result of that meeting is,” Jones points out, as he teases, “that will come back into play in a big way as the season moves towards its finale.” In other words, he says, “Consider it a seed planted.”

Additionally, Rebecca Wisocky, who plays Elias’s former wife and cousin, Hetty Woodstone, teases, “[It’s] smart to think that he’s not going to take no for an answer, and he’s going to come looking for something more from the residents of Woodstone.” As for Patel’s reprisal as Bela, we can imagine she’ll be incorporated into the shenanigans.

Stay tuned to see how things will unfold, and let us know your theories about these upcoming guest star returns as we approach the finale.

Ghosts, Season 4 Finale, Thursday, May 8, 8:30/7:30c, CBS