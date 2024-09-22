‘Friends’ Turns 30: All the Actors Who Almost Played the Central Perk Pals
In some alternate universe, Friends premiered 30 years ago with Tiffani Thiessen, Leah Remini, Kathy Griffin, Vince Vaughn, Jon Cryer, and Eric McCormack playing Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross, respectively.
Those actors and many others circled the six leads on the NBC sitcom before Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer landed the parts and made Friends into a TV mega-hit.
In honor of the show’s 30th anniversary on September 22, here we present 12 actors who were contenders for Friends’ over-caffeinated Central Perk gang.
1
Erik Menendez Blasts Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ for ‘Dishonest Portrayal’
2
Ross McCall Gives Romance Update After Kissing Pat Sajak’s Daughter Maggie
3
Which Streaming Service Has the Most Content for the Money?
4
10 Best Episodes of ‘The West Wing,’ Ranked
5
Mabel’s 9 Best Outfits on ‘Only Murders in the Building’