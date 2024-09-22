‘Friends’ Turns 30: All the Actors Who Almost Played the Central Perk Pals

Scott Gries/Getty Images

This Simpsons actor eventually played Phoebe’s love interest David on the show, though he really wanted to play Joey. “Matthew Perry is actually a very dear friend of mine, and so we all read the script. We didn’t know it was going to be the huge phenomenon it turned into, but we knew it was great, and so we were all so desperate to be in it,” Azaria said on The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2021. “And I auditioned for Joey and didn’t get it, and I was like, ‘No, I have to go back, I have to try again.’ So I bullied my way back in for a second time, and they were very kind and watched my audition and then threw me out.”