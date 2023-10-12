Where Are the ‘Frasier’ Stars Who Aren’t Returning for the Paramount+ Revival?

Frasier has returned to TV on Paramount+, but fans of the original NBC sitcom won’t see many familiar faces. The revival, which debuted on Thursday, October 12, will see Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane move back to Boston, leaving his Seattle friends and family behind.

And Grammer is the only Frasier actor starring in the Paramount+ series full-time, though Bebe Neuwirth and Peri Gilpin will be back on a guest-starring basis to play Lilith Sternin and Roz Doyle, respectively. (We’re also holding out hope that some of Grammer’s Cheers costars will pop up on the new Frasier, too.)

So, where are the other Frasier stars, the ones who don’t appear to be reprising their parts anytime soon? Scroll down for updates on the bunch.

Frasier, Thursdays, Paramount+