Ranking the ‘Cheers’ Stars’ Likelihood of Appearing on the ‘Frasier’ Revival

Now that we know that the Frasier revival is taking place in Boston, don’t you think its protagonist would wanna go where everybody knows his name? That is to say, is it really a coincidence that the Kelsey Grammer character is back in the same city as Cheers, the bar where TV viewers first met him?

In fact, we’d be astonished if the Paramount+ series didn’t bring back some of Grammer’s Cheers costars. In an interview with MovieWeb this November, the actor seemed open to reuniting with his old drinking buddies on the new Frasier. “Good Lord, you know, there’s always a chance, but I haven’t really thought about it,” he said. “If it comes up, and it’s entrenched into a storyline, yeah, probably. You never know.”

So now we’re ranking the Cheers stars by their likelihood of appearing in the Frasier revival — from least to most likely — minus, sadly, Nicholas Colasanto, who died in 1985, and Kirstie Alley, who died in December.