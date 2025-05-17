‘Found’: 7 Questions That Will Never Be Answered After Shocking Cliffhanger & Cancellation

It can’t end like that! Only, sadly, Found has. The NBC drama, after a thrilling two seasons, has been canceled, and it ended on a major cliffhanger.

Gabi (Shanola Hampton) and Margaret (Kelli Williams) were able to track down and save the latter’s son Jamie (Parker Queenan) after he’d been rescued again, this time by Lena (Danielle Savre), Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) sister. Gabi gave Lena a choice, and her decision resulted in her arrest. Meanwhile, Trent (Brett Dalton) found Sir seemingly laying bleeding and possibly dying in his cell just as Gabi admitted to the world that she had held her former kidnapper captive.

Unfortunately, unless the show is saved, we won’t see what happens next. Below, we’ve gathered all our burning questions we still need answers to. Let us know yours in the comments section.

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 21
Matt Miller / NBC

Would Gabi face legal consequences for her confession?

“A smart and courageous young man reminded me yesterday that secrets and lies keep us chained to the past. So here’s the truth. A year ago, I abducted Hugh Evans and held him prisoner in my basement for nine months. I, Gabi — I, Gabrielle Mosley, am a kidnapper,” Shanola Hampton’s character revealed during the finale-ending press conference.

Could a third season have seen Gabi in prison for what she did? Would a deal of some sort have been made? We’ll never know for sure. But Hampton and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll did share with TV Insider where Gabi’s head is at the end of the finale.

“Gabi is not expecting special treatment. She did not make that announcement thinking that, okay, well, my connections with the police and the good I’ve done in the world and everything are going to absolve me of what any other criminal who confesses will have to go through,” said Carroll. “She is not looking for the easy out. What the rest of the world wants from her may be a different story, but Gabi herself is not looking for the easy out.”

According to Hampton, her character hasn’t even thought about what would come next. “She acts on emotion and not a lot of thought,” she said.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir — 'Found' Series Finale
Matt Miller / NBC

Is Sir dead?

It certainly looks like he could be, though Carroll did tell us that Gosselaar would be “very much part of a Season 3.” Still, we would have expected there to be some sort of change in the aftermath of what happened — at the very least a change of location — should he have survived that attack. In fact, we even wondered if he could have orchestrated it.

“Sir is always a good six steps ahead — okay, maybe one or two steps ahead, but he’s always got a plan. But in addition to Sir always having a plan, he has also angered a lot of people, not just Gabi. And essentially, over the course of the back half of the season, slowly but surely, those chickens were coming home to roost,” pointed out Carroll. “And so what I can say is what happened to him is a mystery that will be solved — not immediately. It’ll take time to sort of get to the bottom of what happened to him and why, but it is a mystery that will be solved.”

Added Hampton, “He can’t die because I’m not doing this show without Mark-Paul because that’s my ride or die. But anytime you have a finale that does those kind of final moments, it really just leaves you saying, what the heck are we going to do next? It just does.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Sir, Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 14
Matt Miller/NBC

How would Gabi and Sir's relationship change?

It would have had to, just as it shifted between Seasons 1 and 2. In the first season, Gabi had him locked up in her basement, paralleling the flashbacks of her as a teen being held in his cabin. Then, in Season 2, Sir was free, then locked up, and the cat-and-mouse game between the two and who held power when kept shifting. If Gabi did face consequences for her confession, who knows when they would have seen each other again? Their only form of communication could have, at least for some time, very well been through others or phone calls. Whatever would have happened, Hampton said Sir is very much part of Gabi.

“He’s so embedded in her, he’s such a part of her psyche, her bloodstream,” she told us. “In many ways, Sir has been that parental for her. Their sick dynamic plays to her strengths. It plays to what makes her alive in many ways. You got to see this season, in Season 2, the panic attacks stop when he gave her a purpose. It was him that did that. So I don’t think that there would be this feeling of [relief if he died]. It would be very complicated as it was when he was living.”

Karan Oberoi as Dhan — 'Found' Series Finale
Matt Miller / NBC

What exactly happened to Dhan?

We know that Dhan (Karan Oberoi) was held captive for three years, due to a former friend of his, Mike, who needed M&A’s help to find his missing wife in the finale, messing up during a mission. We’ve slowly but surely started to hear bits and pieces of that. After the first two seasons delved deep into what happened to Gabi, Margaret (Kelli Williams), and Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh), it seemed like the stage was set for Season 3 to be Dhan’s turn. (Would Arlen Escarpeta‘s Zeke have also gotten his turn, or would that have been Season 4?)

“One of the things that is a part of the formula of the show and honestly a part of the show that I’m extremely proud of is we take our time with each character and give them their moment in the sun to peel back the layers and legitimately take them on their healing journey,” Carroll said. “One of the reasons why we ended the season on the case we ended it on is because, with everything that is going on with Dhan, with where he is with his husband, with how important Gabi is to his life and the decisions Gabi is making, Dhan is going to have to look himself in the mirror and finally deal with some things from his past.”

Hampton was just as eager to dive into Gabi’s ride-or-die: “You see this unyielding loyalty to her. Why? Let’s get there. And then you have Karan, who is just a phenomenal actor, to be able to go through that journey with him, heck yeah we need a Season 3, so we can do that.”

Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 21
Matt Miller / NBC

Could Gabi and Trent one day have a future?

These two are so complicated. They had a history before the series premiere, and then there was tension at the beginning of the second season once he learned that she held Sir in her basement. The detective was ready to bring her in for it! But it does seem like they keep getting pulled together. The only problem? It’s just not their time. But will it ever be?

Hampton isn’t so sure — but it has nothing to do with who Trent is. “I don’t think that Gabi’s in any position to be with anyone. I think it’s so unfair to have someone like Trent who’s now experienced the hurt of Gabi, now experienced the hurt of Heather/Lena. It’s like, give this man a nice, sweet teacher, give him a lovely banker, someone who can just love on him,” she said. “For Gabi and Trent, it feels very much, ‘I’ll see you next lifetime.’ I think that Gabi is so acutely aware of not bringing her baggage into anyone and because she cares about Trent so much, she really doesn’t want to do that to him.”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll didn’t rule out the two having a future. “There’s always a possibility, and I believe in unicorns and rainbows and happy endings and everything. That is me,” she said, adding, “Gabi may not believe that she’s deserving of all of that, but I believe in that. And so of course there’s a future there for them. The question is how long of a journey is it going to take for them to get to that future, and when will both of them be ready? Because they both have journeys they need to take before they feel they can step into that relationship hole.”

Karan Oberoi as Dahn, Kelli Williams as Margaret, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, Parker Daniel Queenan as Jamie, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 17
Matt Miller / NBC

How exactly did Dhan, Zeke, and Lacey join M&A?

Flashbacks in the finale showed how Gabi and Dhan met Margaret when she was searching for her son Jamie. Gabi and Lacey knew each other from childhood, having both been kidnapped by Sir. But how did Lacey then end up joining M&A? How did Gabi and Dhan first cross paths? How did they meet Zeke? It would have been nice to eventually see flashbacks to all those moments, and it sounds like that was the plan.

“At the end of the day, what will continue to be the heart of the show are the cases that are so personally meaningful to our M&A team and to Trent and the nature of the cases that we will cover on the show to continue to draw attention to the forgotten ones. That will always continue to be a part of the show, and the character drama and the character dynamics that our fans love so much that will absolutely continue and we will continue to peel back these layers on these characters that you think you probably know well by now,” Carroll shared of Season 3 plans. “But the truth is we’ve only just started to scratch the surface.”

Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey — 'Found' Season 2 Episode 15
Mark Hill/NBC

Would Lacey and Zeke have made a relationship work?

The two finally kissed in Season 2, then things got complicated as both continued to deal with their traumas. They seemed to be getting back to a good place by the end of the finale, but both also had a lot of work to do as individuals. What Carroll stressed to us was how important their bond — in whatever shape — was to both.

“At the heart of it, whatever it looks like, whether it looks like a romantic relationship or a more platonic one or anything, they are very important to each other and them coming back together at the end of the season was them proving that point,” she detailed. “Now what the best version of that relationship looks like for them moving forward is what they need to explore together, but it is something they want to explore.”

