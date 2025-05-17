Matt Miller / NBC

These two are so complicated. They had a history before the series premiere, and then there was tension at the beginning of the second season once he learned that she held Sir in her basement. The detective was ready to bring her in for it! But it does seem like they keep getting pulled together. The only problem? It’s just not their time. But will it ever be?

Hampton isn’t so sure — but it has nothing to do with who Trent is. “I don’t think that Gabi’s in any position to be with anyone. I think it’s so unfair to have someone like Trent who’s now experienced the hurt of Gabi, now experienced the hurt of Heather/Lena. It’s like, give this man a nice, sweet teacher, give him a lovely banker, someone who can just love on him,” she said. “For Gabi and Trent, it feels very much, ‘I’ll see you next lifetime.’ I think that Gabi is so acutely aware of not bringing her baggage into anyone and because she cares about Trent so much, she really doesn’t want to do that to him.”

Nkechi Okoro Carroll didn’t rule out the two having a future. “There’s always a possibility, and I believe in unicorns and rainbows and happy endings and everything. That is me,” she said, adding, “Gabi may not believe that she’s deserving of all of that, but I believe in that. And so of course there’s a future there for them. The question is how long of a journey is it going to take for them to get to that future, and when will both of them be ready? Because they both have journeys they need to take before they feel they can step into that relationship hole.”