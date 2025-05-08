[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Found Season 2 Episode 21 “Missing While a Family.”]

Uh-oh, Lena (Danielle Savre) has struck M&A where it hurts. The penultimate episode of Found Season 2 ends with one of their own kidnapped, again, this time by Sir’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) sister.

This comes after Dhan (Karan Oberoi) called in a favor with a friend at the FBI to use Sir for an off-the-books operation to lure in Lena, only for that to go sideways; she escaped, he didn’t. Meanwhile, after a reunion with the rest of his family, Margaret’s (Kelli Williams) son, Jamie (Parker Queenan), is MIA at the end of the episode — because Lena has kidnapped him!

Below, Shanola Hampton teases what’s ahead after that cliffhanger, discusses the reveal earlier this season about Danielle Savre playing Sir’s sister, and much more.

Lena has taken Jamie. What can you tease about how Gabi and Margaret handle that?

Shanola Hampton: We’ve seen Margaret cry, and we’ve seen Margaret upset and be broken, and now you get to see Margaret in complete mama bear control mode and that is exciting to watch after having so many breakdowns through the season. This is back to what Margaret and Gabi do together again, and I think that we’ve earned that after this year and after where they came from to have it and with them on this mission together looking for Jamie and him being taken again, which, this show will give you trauma and then they got to retraumatize you with the trauma. The kid has already been taken. Now we’re going to take the baby again. Gabi Mosley gets taken, she gets held at gunpoint, that’s not enough. Now she’s got to be in a riot. It’s just so good at making sure that we know your triggers, but it’s a super crazy, heart-pounding finale, and that’s exciting.

What else can you tease about the finale?

As we are on this sort of crazy runaway train to the finale, everything feels unhinged, and Gabi handles everything, but it all is coming to a head and it comes to a head in a way that I don’t think the fans will expect because it also comes to an end that makes you think, well, where do we go from here now? That’s always the craziest place to be. Even after Season 1, right, Sir’s out of the basement, everyone was saying, OK, so where do we go from here? And then we have this crazy Season 2 and the way the Gabi handles moving forward now will leave us being like, OK, wait, now. So where do we go from here?

What was your reaction to the show introducing Lena and in the way that it did? When had you known that Heather was Lena?

I knew from the beginning that that’s who it was going to be because we sort of get a broad strokes, so I was privy to that, but man, oh man. You know that the character is coming and then you have someone like Danielle come to play her and bring her to life and it was magical. She is such a brilliant actor, the way that she did all the nuances and the sexy and the hard and the crazy. You get to see some really great interactions between Gabi and Lena that are not Gabi and Heather anymore, which is very fun to play, but also fun for the audience to watch. So I knew pretty early on. And wasn’t it the perfect complement to Sir? Even when you look at them, you’re like, I can see it. I can see the sibling thing. It was just perfectly cast.

What are Sir and Lena up to?

The one thing that I know is unlike Sir, Lena is a dog with a bone and she hates Gabi because the love that Sir has for Gabi is the love she craves for him to have for her. So her only mission is to take Gabi down, which is very different from Sir’s mission, which is to run away with Gabi. So he wants her to help get him out, but he wants it to be because he wants to be with Gabi, where she just wants to take Gabi out. It’s very intense, but it’s for two different purposes, which is fun.

Who’s more dangerous in Gabi’s eyes, Sir or Lena? Because one’s the devil you know and one’s a wild card.

Lena, for sure. Lena was able to do something that most people can’t do, and that is to go undetected to Gabi for that long. That is a savvy individual. Knowing that something’s a little bit off, trying to check her ego, I think, had a lot to do with it and make sure it wasn’t about Trent [Brett Dalton], but really, the fact that she was able to do all of the things that she was able to do — being in Gabi’s house, just think about the stuff. If you go to the flashbacks of all the things that were done, having Christian [Michael Cassidy] sort of clouded, sure may have helped. And because Lena is a dog with a bone and she is not controlled, she is completely and totally cuckoo, really cuckoo and hates Gabi, so she’s way more dangerous.

Is there any hope for Gabi and Trent in the future?

I don’t know. I don’t think that Gabi’s in any position to be with anyone. I think it’s so unfair to have someone like Trent who’s now experienced the hurt of Gabi, now experienced the hurt of Heather/Lena. It’s like, give this man a nice, sweet teacher, give him a lovely banker, someone who can just love on him. For Gabi and Trent, it feels very much, “I’ll see you next lifetime.” I think that Gabi is so acutely aware of not bringing her baggage into anyone and because she cares about Trent so much, she really doesn’t want to do that to him.

Found, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, May 15, 10/9c, NBC