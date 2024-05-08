Luke Kleintank may have left FBI: International, but as far as the Fly Team is concerned, their boss Scott Forrester didn’t have any plans to go anywhere. In fact, the latest episode doesn’t end with even the hint that he’s leaving; we only knew it was his last episode because it was reported to be. But now, the promo for the May 14 episode teases just how the CBS drama will handle his onscreen absence.

Vo (Vinessa Vidotto) is the one to question where Scott is, and it turns out that he’s “gone dark.” But why? That’s unclear, but the team knows that if any of them went MIA, Scott would do anything to find them, and so that’s exactly what they’re doing. Watch the promo above for more, including an ending that has us concerned…

In “Touts,” Kleintank’s final episode, the focus was on Smitty (Eva-Jane Willis), who had a tough reunion with her mother and learned that her biological father isn’t who she thought. For Scott, the episode was very much business as usual, with the agent focused on the case and talking to MI5 for intel.

But we expected that since Willis had told us ahead of the episode that it won’t be until Season 4 that we see how the team deals with their boss being gone. “Right now we’re in the midst of it in Season 3, and obviously, I can’t say much about the way in which his character will depart, so Smitty doesn’t have to do without Forrester just yet,” she shared. “But I think we will try to make sure that the fans are happy with the way things are resolved.”

Looking at the rest of the season, she teased, “There’s actually a cliffhanger between [Episodes] 12 and 13. So I think that my advice would be to think of it as a kind of two-part finale, 12 and 13 together, and then 13, we have a resolution, which is definitely worth tuning in for.”

She couldn’t say much else about the finale other than it takes them to Oslo and “there will be something very big at stake.” The logline for “Tuxhorn,” airing May 21, is also pretty vague: “The Fly Team heads to Oslo when they are tipped off that two Norwegian prisoners are being held in Russia.”

What do you think of how International is handling Kleintank’s exit?

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS