Fall 2025 Returning TV Show Ratings, From Lowest to Highest: ‘Tracker,’ ‘SVU,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ & More

Meaghan Darwish
'Tracker,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Abbott Elementary,' and more 2025 premiere ratings ranked
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS; Virginia Sherwood / NBC; Disney / Gilles Mingasson

When it comes to the Fall 2025 TV lineup, the schedule has been particularly robust in terms of returning favorites, whether you’re sat for the One Chicago lineup on NBC, or keeping close tabs on the latest from comedies like ABC‘s Abbott Elementary and CBS‘s Ghosts, there’s something for everyone.

As these shows carry on season to season, though, are the same audiences tuning in or tuning out? While premieres are still unfolding, the ratings from 39 returning titles offer a clearer picture of how favorite shows are faring in the TV landscape. Among some of the top performers are CBS’s hits like TrackerMatlockFBI, and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, as well as ABC’s reality smash Dancing With the Stars.

Meanwhile, you might be surprised to find where NBC’s Law & Order franchise stacks up against ABC’s sophomore shows like High Potential and Shifting Gears, or Fox‘s Doc.

Scroll down for a closer look at how the premiere episodes for 39 returning favorites ranked ratings-wise, and stay tuned to find out where upcoming premieres for Happy’s PlaceSt. Denis Medical, and more rank once they arrive.

'Krapopolis'
Fox

39. Krapopolis

Series Premiere Date: September 28

Viewers:  0.541 million

18-49 demo:  0.12

'Bob's Burgers'
Fox

38. Bob's Burgers

Series Premiere Date: September 28

Viewers:  0.626 million

18-49 demo: 0.16

'Universal Basic Guys'
Fox

37. Universal Basic Guys

Series Premiere Date: September 28

Viewers:  0.687 million

18-49 demo: 0.17

'The Simpsons'
Fox

36. The Simpsons

Series Premiere Date: September 28

Viewers:  1.099 million

18-49 demo: 0.27

Jussie Smollett for 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
Pete Dadds / Fox

35. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Series Premiere Date: September 25

Viewers:  1.172 million

18-49 demo: 0.16

Gordon Ramsay for 'Hell's Kitchen'
Fox

34. Hell's Kitchen

Series Premiere Date: September 25

Viewers:  1.426 million

18-49 demo: 0.18

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Randy Jackson, and Jane Krakowski for 'Name That Tune'
Lorraine O’Sullivan / Fox

33. Name That Tune

Series Premiere Date: September 15

Viewers:  1.519 million

18-49 demo: 0.18

Reba McEntire for 'The Voice'
Trae Patton / NBC

32. The Voice

Series Premiere Date: September 22

Viewers:  1.519 million

18-49 demo: 0.18

Rossif Sutherland in 'Murder in a Small Town'
Kailey Schwerman / Fox

31. Murder in a Small Town

Series Premiere Date: September 23

Viewers:  2.116 million

18-49 demo: 0.15

Phil Keoghan for 'The Amazing Race'
Robert Voets / CBS

30. The Amazing Race

Series Premiere Date: September 25

Viewers:  2.030 million

18-49 demo: 0.24

Rob Lowe for 'The Floor'
Lorraine O’Sullivan / FOX

29. The Floor

Series Premiere Date: September 24

Viewers:  2.123 million

18-49 demo: 0.25

Zachary Quinto in 'Brilliant Minds' Season 2
Pief Weyman / NBC

28. Brilliant Minds

Series Premiere Date: September 22

Viewers:  2.231 million

18-49 demo: 0.16

Morris Chestnut in 'Watson'
Colin Bentley / CBS

27. Watson

Series Premiere Date: October 13

Viewers:  2.528 million

18-49 demo: 0.15

Mel Owens and Jesse Palmer for 'The Golden Bachelor'
Disney / John Fleenor

26. The Golden Bachelor

Series Premiere Date: September 24

Viewers:  2.604 million

18-49 demo: 0.28

Kim Raver and Harry Shum Jr. for 'Grey's Anatomy'
Disney / Anne Marie Fox

25. Grey's Anatomy

Series Premiere Date: October 9

Viewers:  2.607 million

18-49 demo: 0.27

Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper and Todd Lasance as AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey in 'NCIS: Sydney'
Daniel Asher Smith / Paramount+

24. NCIS: Sydney

Series Premiere Date: October 14

Viewers:  2.809 million

18-49 demo: 0.60

Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson in 'Abbott Elementary'
Disney / Gilles Mingasson

23. Abbott Elementary

Series Premiere Date: October 1

Viewers:  2.828 million

18-49 demo: 0.29

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli for 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune'
Disney / Eric McCandless

22. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Series Premiere Date: September 26

Viewers:  3.547 million

18-49 demo: 0.31

Tony Goldwyn for 'Law & Order'
Peter Kramer / NBC

21. Law & Order

Series Premiere Date: September 25

Viewers:  3.594 million

18-49 demo: 0.23

Austin Stowell in 'NCIS: Origins'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

20. NCIS: Origins

Series Premiere Date: October 14

Viewers:  3.663 million

18-49 demo: 0.23

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino in 'Law & Order: SVU'
Virginia Sherwood / NBC

19. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Series Premiere Date: September 25

Viewers:  3.828 million

18-49 demo: 0.28

Tichina Arnold and Cedric the Entertainer for 'The Neighborhood'
Monty Brinton / CBS

18. The Neighborhood

Series Premiere Date: October 13

Viewers:  3.850 million

18-49 demo: 0.34

Jeff Probst for 'Survivor' Season 49
Robert Voets / CBS

17. Survivor

Series Premiere Date: September 24

Viewers:  4.027 million

18-49 demo: 0.60

Max Thieriot for 'Fire Country'
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

16. Fire Country

Series Premiere Date: October 17

Viewers:  4.107 million

18-49 demo: 0.30

Danielle Pinnock and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 5
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

15. Ghosts

Series Premiere Date: October 16

Viewers:  4.135 million

18-49 demo: 0.34

Molly Parker and Anya Banerjee in 'Doc'
John Medland / Fox

14. Doc

Series Premiere Date: September 14

Viewers:  4.140 million

18-49 demo: 0.79

Angela Bassett for '9-1-1'
Disney / Christopher Willard

13. 9-1-1

Series Premiere Date: October 9

Viewers:  4.224 million

18-49 demo: 0.30

Kaitlin Olson for 'High Potential'
Disney / Jessica Perez

12. High Potential

Series Premiere Date: September 16

Viewers:  4.342 million

18-49 demo: 0.34

Tim Allen and Nancy Travis for 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Raymond Liu

11. Shifting Gears

Series Premiere Date: October 1

Viewers:  4.373 million

18-49 demo: 0.35

Jason Beghe in 'Chicago P.D.'
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

10. Chicago P.D.

Series Premiere Date: October 1

Viewers:  4.390 million

18-49 demo: 0.34

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki in 'FBI'
Bennett Raglin / CBS

9. FBI

Series Premiere Date: October 13

Viewers:  4.431 million

18-49 demo: 0.29

Carrie Preston in 'Elsbeth'
Mark Schafer / CBS

8. Elsbeth

Series Premiere Date: October 12

Viewers:  4.737 million

18-49 demo: 0.34

Montana Jordan and Emily Osment in 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage'
Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

7. Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Series Premiere Date: October 16

Viewers:  4.833 million

18-49 demo: 0.36

Sean Murray for 'NCIS'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

6. NCIS

Series Premiere Date: October 14

Viewers:  5.327 million

18-49 demo: 0.31

David Eigenberg in 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon / NBC

5. Chicago Fire

Series Premiere Date: October 1

Viewers:  5.338 million

18-49 demo: 0.39

S. Epatha Merkerson for 'Chicago Med'
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

4. Chicago Med

Series Premiere Date: October 1

Viewers:  5.357 million

18-49 demo: 0.36

Witney Carson and Robert Irwin for 'DWTS'
Disney / Eric McCandless

3. Dancing With the Stars

Series Premiere Date: September 16

Viewers:  5.380 million

18-49 demo: 1.06

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

2. Matlock

Series Premiere Date: October 12

Viewers:  6.580 million

18-49 demo: 0.51

Jensen Ackles and Justin Hartley in 'Tracker'
Sergei Bachlakov / CBS

1. Tracker

Series Premiere Date: October 19

Viewers:  8.034 million

18-49 demo: 0.45

