Fall 2025 New TV Shows Ratings, From Lowest to Highest: ‘Boston Blue,’ ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ & More

Fall 2025 has been the slowest year for new TV shows on broadcast channels in recent memory. Only eight new shows have come out this fall so far, and there’s only one left to come (Stumble, NBC‘s sole new scripted series of fall 2025, premieres November 7).

Of the eight that have premiered as of the time of publication, only four of them are scripted. And of those four new scripted shows, only one is an original series as opposed to a spinoff. But which new show was the most watched?

Broadcast TV’s new titles of 2025 are the Blue Bloods spinoff Boston BlueFire Country spinoff Sheriff Country, new original series DMV, and new singing competition series The Road on CBS; 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville on ABC; game shows Celebrity Weakest Link and 99 to Beat on Fox; and reality competition series On Brand With Jimmy Fallon on NBC.

The Road premiered on Sunday, October 19, and its premiere ratings are still being worked out (Sunday football always knocks air times out of whack). But the numbers are in for the rest of fall TV’s new titles.

Here, we break down the audience size and ratings in the 18-49 demo (the viewership age group percentage seen as most valuable to advertisers) for the first episodes of the seven new broadcast shows, ranked from least to most viewers. The ratings and viewership numbers come from Nielsen viewership data.

We’ll continue to update this as more premiere ratings become available.

Jane Lynch on 'Celebrity Weakest Link'
Tyler Golden / FOX

Celebrity Weakest Link

Series Premiere Date: September 15

Viewers: 1.723 million

18-49 demo: 0.21

Jimmy Fallon, Bozoma Saint John, Scott Murphy, Jill McVicar Nelson in the 'On Brand With Jimmy Fallon' series premiere
David Holloway / NBC

On Brand With Jimmy Fallon

Series Premiere Date: September 30

Viewers: 2.042 million

18-49 demo: 0.22

Jay Maidment/FOX

99 to Beat

Series Premiere Date: September 24

Viewers: 3.117 million

18-49 demo: 0.76

Kimberly Williams-Paisley in '9-1-1: Nashville' pilot
Disney / Jake Giles Netter

9-1-1: Nashville

Series Premiere Date: October 9

Viewers: 3.752 million

18-49 demo: 0.29

'DMV' Episode 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

DMV

Series Premiere Date: October 13

Viewers: 3.930 million

18-49 demo: 0.30

Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox — 'Sheriff Country' Series Premiere
Christos Kalohoridis/CBS

Sheriff Country

Series Premiere Date: October 17

Viewers: 4.452 million

18-49 demo: 0.20

Sonequa Martin-Green as Lena Silver, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 1
John Medland / CBS

Boston Blue

Series Premiere Date: October 17

Viewers: 4.736 million

18-49 demo: 0.22

