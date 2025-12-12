‘Euphoria’: HBO Teases Adult Lives of Zendaya’s Rue, Jacob Elordi’s Nate & More in Season 3 First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jacob Elordi, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Patrick Wymore / HBO; Patrick Wymore / HBO; HBO

Euphoria‘s third season is on the way at HBO, and all-new images featuring the returning ensemble offer insight into their lives years after fans last saw them.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow all return to reprise their respective roles as Rue, Jules, Nate, Cassie, Maddy, and Lexi. And while Season 2 may have aired in early 2022, four years later, fans will finally find out what happened to the teens at the heart of Sam Levinson‘s hit drama.

As previously revealed, Season 3 will find these characters five years into the future, now out of school and making their way into the world as adults. The new images offer a deeper look into what these characters are up to, ranging from their home lives in the suburbs to big-time jobs, and even a trip to church.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Euphoria as we approach Season 3’s premiere. In addition to the newest images, see previously released photos of Zendaya and new series addition Danielle Deadwyler among the roundup below.

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, April 2026, HBO and HBO Max

Zendaya in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Patrick Wymore / HBO

Zendaya’s Rue takes some time for reflection as she seemingly sits in a church pew. It was previously teased this season would focus heavily on faith.

Hunter Schafer in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Eddy Chen / HBO

Hunter Schafer’s Jules appears to have made her way as an artist.

Jacob Elordi in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Patrick Wymore / HBO

Jacob Elordi’s Nate makes burgers in the kitchen as he embraces suburban life. Will that be enough to provide contentment or will old habits die hard?

Sydney Sweeney in 'Euphoria' Season 3
HBOs

Sydney Sweeney reprises her role as Cassie, and she’ll struggle with her domestic life as she sees the successes of her peers online. Can a wedding to Nate fix her discontentment?

Maude Apatow in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Eddy Chen / HBO

Maude Apatow returns as Lexi, and based on this image, it appears that her playwright skills have helped her graduate to film or TV.

Alexa Demi in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Marcel Rev / HBO

It appears that Alexa Demie’s Maddy might be joining Lexi on the back lot, as the same costumed characters appear in the background.

Danielle Deadwyler in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Eddy Chen / HBO

Danielle Deadwyler joins the series in a role that’s yet to be revealed.

Zendaya in 'Euphoria' Season 3
HBO

Rue’s past will continue to play into her future.

Zendaya in 'Euphoria' Season 3
Eddy Chen / HBO

Rue’s life remains somewhat chaotic based on first looks.

Euphoria key art
Zendaya

Zendaya

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow

Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud

Eric Dane

Eric Dane

Alexa Demie

Alexa Demie

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira

Nika King

Nika King

Storm Reid

Storm Reid

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

Algee Smith

Algee Smith

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney

Full Cast & Crew

HBO

Series

2019–

TVMA

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Euphoria ›

Euphoria

Alexa Demie

Danielle Deadwyler

Hunter Schafer

Jacob Elordi

Maude Apatow

Sydney Sweeney

Zendaya




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
David Del Rio
1
‘Matlock’ Boss Says David Del Rio’s Final Episode Already Aired
Nicolas, Hendrik, Cruz, Danny, Joshua, John, and Sean in episode 6 of SIMON COWELL: THE NEXT ACT
2
Meet the 7 Members of December 10, Simon Cowell’s New Boy Band
David Del Rio as Billy Martinez in 'Matlock' Season 1
3
How Did ‘Matlock’ Explain David Del Rio’s Exit?
Steven Ramm in 'Survivor 49'
4
Steven Ramm Questions Confusing Idol Rules in ‘Survivor’ Tribal Council
5
’99 To Beat’ Fans Debate Whether Peter’s Win Was ‘Rigged’