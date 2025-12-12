Euphoria‘s third season is on the way at HBO, and all-new images featuring the returning ensemble offer insight into their lives years after fans last saw them.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow all return to reprise their respective roles as Rue, Jules, Nate, Cassie, Maddy, and Lexi. And while Season 2 may have aired in early 2022, four years later, fans will finally find out what happened to the teens at the heart of Sam Levinson‘s hit drama.

As previously revealed, Season 3 will find these characters five years into the future, now out of school and making their way into the world as adults. The new images offer a deeper look into what these characters are up to, ranging from their home lives in the suburbs to big-time jobs, and even a trip to church.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on Euphoria as we approach Season 3’s premiere. In addition to the newest images, see previously released photos of Zendaya and new series addition Danielle Deadwyler among the roundup below.

Euphoria, Season 3 Premiere, April 2026, HBO and HBO Max