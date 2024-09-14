Warning: The following post contains discussions of sexual misconduct and assault.

Many times now, the golden prestige of the Emmy Awards has been tarnished by the alleged or admitted behavior of the awards show’s winners and nominees.

The #MeToo movement was a day of reckoning for Hollywood, and many Emmy-recognized stars came under fire, but it’s not just sexual misconduct allegations that have caused the once-mighty to fall.

Here are nine Emmy winners and nominees who faced scandal after their Television Academy honors.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.