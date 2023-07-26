Kevin Spacey Speaks Out After Being Found Not Guilty of Sexual Assault Charges

Isaac Rouse
Comments
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 26: Kevin Spacey speaks to press after leaving court at Southwark Crown Court on July 26, 2023 in London, England. The U.S. actor who starred in the popular TV series House of Cards and the film The Usual Suspects has been cleared of all sexual assault charges brought by men during his time as Artistic Director of The Old Vic Theatre. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)
Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Actor Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty of 12 sexual assault charges following a three-week trial in a Southwark Crown Court in London.

The House of Cards actor pled not guilty to 12 charges of sexual assault, and twelve jurors cleared the 64-year-old of nine charges, with the additional ones being struck down before the jurors began deliberating. During the trial, prosecutors sought to label Spacey as a “sexual bully,” and the actor took the stand to defend himself. The Academy Award-winning actor has faced allegations and charges of sexual assault in the United Kingdom and the United States for almost six years.

When the final “not guilty” was read out, the actor began to cry and sighed heavily with relief. After the verdict, Spacey walked out of the courtroom shaking hands with several jurors and kissing two security guards on the cheek before giving a short statement to the press.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process,” Spacey said. “I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence.” Before hopping into a taxi, he noted, “I am humbled by the outcome.”

In May 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service revealed five charges against Spacey, alleging sexual assaults against three men and one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, according to prosecutors. Subsequently, an additional seven charges were included in November 2022.

Following the formal charges by the Metropolitan Police, Spacey appeared in a London court in July 2022 to plead not guilty.

In a separate civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp in New York City, Spacey was found not liable in October.

Kevin Spacey to Face 7 More Sexual Offense Charges
Related

Kevin Spacey to Face 7 More Sexual Offense Charges

Several of the allegations in the U.K., dating back to 2001 and 2013, were connected to Spacey’s time as the artistic director at The Old Vic, a London theater company. These allegations came to light in 2017, two years after Spacey had stepped down from his position at the theater.

“And the public will still find him guilty…,” one person tweeted.

“Kevin Spacey did nothing wrong — officially,” another user tweeted.

Check out some of the online reactions to the verdict below.

Kevin Spacey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions final 2022
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Make Controversial Season 40 Decision, Amy Schneider Boycotts Show
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and Charles Vandervaart in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 7
2
‘Outlander’: Claire Gets Ready to Send Jamie to Battle in Episode 7
Jeopardy July 25 2023
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ryan Coogler Triple Stumper
Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson in 'Virgin River'
4
‘Virgin River’ Sets Return Date — See Mel, Jack & More in Season 5
Director Albert Alarr attends the Days Of Our Lives' 50th Anniversary Celebration in November 2015
5
‘Days of Our Lives’ Boss Albert Alarr Hit With Workplace Misconduct Allegations