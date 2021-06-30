Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned: Phylicia Rashad, Amber Tamblyn & More React

Meaghan Darwish
9 Comments
Bill Cosby
David Maialetti-Pool/Getty Images

Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault conviction has been thrown out by Pennsylvania’s highest court allowing for his immediate release from prison.

The reversal came on Wednesday, June 30, after it was revealed that the prosecutor who brought the case against Cosby was bound by an agreement not to charge him. The 83-year-old comedian has served just over two years of a three to 10-year sentence after he was found guilty of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Constand was just one of the dozens of women who came forward with allegations against Cosby. Charges against Cosby were first filed in 2015, just days before the statute of limitations ran out for Constand’s case, leading to The Cosby Show star’s arrest in 2015.

The decision to overturn Cosby’s conviction came from a split court with four judges siding in his favor versus three who did not. The overturning also bars Cosby from any further prosecution at this time. Needless to say, Hollywood has some feelings about the situation.

Bill Cosby

(Credit: Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Below, see how stars, former colleagues, and more are responding to the news regarding Cosby’s overturned conviction.

Cosby’s former TV wife Phylicia Rashad isn’t hiding her feelings regarding the ruling, noting that she believes a “miscarriage of justice has been corrected.”

Time’s Up co-founder and actress Amber Tamblyn, on the other hand, is extremely upset over the news, sharing a personal connection to Cosby’s assaults.

Some stars got more colorful with their tweets on the subject.

And more stars had a difficult time comprehending the situation.

And 50 Cent relayed a message of support while also promoting his own projects.

