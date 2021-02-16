HBO has unveiled the full trailer for its four-part docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, which investigates the story of director Woody Allen‘s alleged abuse of his adopted daughter Dylan with then-partner Mia Farrow, as well his controversial relationship with Farrow’s daughter Soon-Yi Previn (now his wife) while she was a college freshman.

Allen and Farrow were once considered a Hollywood power couple, but their lives fractured after the allegations of abuse of then 7-year-old Dylan. Filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herd’s exhaustive series includes the downfall of Allen and Farrow’s marriage, the allegations, and the impact the scandal had on their children.

Featuring home footage, court documents and exclusive interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow family friend Carly Simon, and more, Allen v. Farrow also explores Allen’s body of work and its correlation to his private life.

Below, check out the gripping, full trailer.

Allen v. Farrow, Premieres Sunday, February 21, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max