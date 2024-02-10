2024 Emmys Returning to Sundays, September Date Set on ABC

It will be business as usual when it comes to the 2024 Emmys.

The 76th Emmy Awards are set to air live coast to coast from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 at 8/7c, ABC and the Television Academy have announced. The three-hour show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Nominations for the 2024 Emmys will be announced on Wednesday, July 17. A host and producers for the telecast will be announced at a later date.

This will be the second Emmys to air in 2024, with the 2023 show postponed from its initial September 11 date on Fox to January 15, due to the writers and actors’ strikes that started in May and July and ended in September and November, respectively. The 75th Emmy Awards were hosted by Anthony Anderson and executive-produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. The show also featured quite a few cast reunions, so we’ll have to see if the 2024 Emmys tops that number.

The Emmy Awards recognize the best in television. For the 2023 ceremony, The Bear was the big winner, with 10. BEEF and The Last of Us each walked away from the Primetime and Creative Emmys with eight, followed by Succession with six for its final season and Welcome to Wrexham and The White Lotus each with five. The eligibility period for the show was June 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, meaning that, for example, The Bear won those awards for its first season. Its second will be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, and it’s possible that the third season could already be out when nominations are announced.

The Emmys aren’t the only awards show to come on ABC. The network is also home to The CMA Awards, as well as The Oscars, with the 2024 event airing on March 10 (starting earlier than usual, at 7/6c, and followed by a new episodes of Abbott Elementary).

76th Emmy Awards, Live, Sunday, September 15, 8/7c, ABC