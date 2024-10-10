‘Elsbeth’ Welcomes First ‘Good Wife’ Character in Christian Borle (PHOTOS)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Christian Borle as Carter Schmidt in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Preview
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

 More

The Good Wife alum Christian Borle will reprise his role as Carter Schmidt in Elsbeth‘s second season. Photos from Season 2 Episode 2 of The Good Wife spinoff reveal Carter visiting Elsbeth (Carrie Preston) in New York.

Elsbeth Season 2 premieres on October 17 on CBS. The premiere is called “Subscription to Murder” and guest stars Nathan Lane. Episode 2 is titled “The Wrong Stuff” and features previously announced guest star Rob Riggle. Borle’s casting in Episode 2 is a surprise. The episode is directed by Criminal Minds: Evolution‘s Aisha Tyler.

Here’s the logline for Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 2, “The Wrong Stuff”: “When a billionaire dies in a freak accident during a space training simulation, Elsbeth suspects a fellow magnate and wannabe astronaut with a grudge named Neal (Robert Riggle) is responsible. Also, Elsbeth’s day is turned upside down when she is reunited with a former colleague from Chicago.”

Borle’s Carter Schmidt is a lawyer who always worked opposite of Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) in The Good Wife. See Borle with Preston in Elsbeth below. They’re seen in a car with Elsbeth’s beloved dog.

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Christian Borle as Carter Schmidt in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Christian Borle as Carter Schmidt in Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 2 (Michael Parmelee / CBS)

Borle appeared in three episodes of The Good Fight on Paramount+ after his five-episode run on The Good Wife. This marks the first time in the Elsbeth series that a character from its predecessors other than Preston’s has made an appearance. Cary Agos (played by Matt Czuchry) was mentioned in the Elsbeth series premiere but hasn’t been seen.

'Elsbeth' Exclusive: Vanessa Bayer & Dan Bucatinsky to Guest Star in Christmas Episode
Related

'Elsbeth' Exclusive: Vanessa Bayer & Dan Bucatinsky to Guest Star in Christmas Episode

Showrunner Jonathan Tolins previously told TV Insider in May that he was “open” to having characters from the first two shows appear in the second season but admitted it would be “tricky.”

“People keep saying, are you going to have guest stars from The Good Wife? I mean, we’re in a different city. We have very little real estate, and it’s hard because the real money for guest stars usually goes to the murderer. And I don’t think Diane Lockhart [Christine Baranski] is going to kill anybody,” he said at the time.

“I’m certainly open to it. I would love for it to happen if we can work it out somehow,” he continued. “I always think TV fans sometimes think of characters as crayons that you can just pick up and use. But it’s like, there’s budget, there’s schedule, there’s lots of things going on. So it’s tricky.”

Clearly, it was able to work out with Borle! See more photos from the episode, including Riggle’s guest star appearance as well as Terry Serpico‘s, below.

Elsbeth, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS

Terry Serpico as Doug Howe, Rob Riggle as Neal Dorsey, and Kedrik Merwin Jr. as Randy Dorsey in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Kedrik Merwin Jr. plays Randy Dorsey, son of Rob Riggle’s Neal Dorsey. The Dorseys are joined by Terry Serpico’s Doug Howe in a yoga class. Is Doug the murder victim?

Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

The NYPD team arrives at the scene.

Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth, Kaya, and Wagner investigate a death at a space training center.

Kedrik Merwin Jr. as Randy Dorsey, Rob Riggle as Neal Dorsey, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Jr. is in distress while talking to Elsbeth, with concerned dad Neal nearby.

John Behlmann as Fire Marshal Jake Turning and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

John Behlmann plays Fire Marshal Jake Turning, who seems to catch Elsbeth’s eye.

Carra Patterson as Kaya Blanke, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, Wendell Pierce as Captain Wagner, and Rob Riggle as Neal Dorsey in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Wagner presents handcuffs to Dorsey, who very well may be the murderer of the week.

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Christian Borle as Carter Schmidt in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 2 - 'The Wrong Stuff'
Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

Aisha Tyler

Carra Patterson

Carrie Preston

Christian Borle

Rob Riggle

Terry Serpico

Wendell Pierce




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Yolanda and Kim on Wheel of Fortune
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Baffles Fans After $100,000 Bonus Round Loss
drew-carey-the-price-is-right
2
‘The Price Is Right’ Player Pulls Off ‘Speediest Win Ever’
Rex Linn and Reba McEntire in Big Sky
3
Reba McEntire Opens Up About Getting Married Again & ‘Love of My Life’ Rex Linn
Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2
4
‘Outlander’ Season 7: New Credits Tease Part 2 Easter Eggs
Snoop Dogg on Price is Right
5
‘The Voice’ Star Snoop Dogg Gets Major News About Notorious Murder Case