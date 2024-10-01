‘Elsbeth’ Exclusive: Vanessa Bayer & Dan Bucatinsky to Guest Star in Christmas Episode

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Vanessa Bayer headshot (L); Dan Bucatinsky headshot (R)
Exclusive
Jill Greenberg / Showtime; Jonny Marlow

Elsbeth

 More

Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer and Scandal‘s Dan Bucatinsky are joining Elsbeth Season 2. TV Insider can exclusively announce that the actors will guest star in the CBS procedural’s first Christmas-themed episode. Season 2 of The Good Wife spinoff premieres October 17.

Bayer and Bucatinsky’s characters will cross paths in the episode, set to premiere later this year, with Bayer set to play the killer of the week.

Bayer will guest star as Deedee. On the surface, Deedee puts on the act of the doting, supportive, crazy-for-Christmas wife so that she and her husband, Dick, can keep selling their Christmas goods and keep the image of holiday cheer going. But behind the scenes, Deedee is tired of playing a supporting role in her own marriage. When Dick sidelines her request for a divorce, Deedee takes matters into her own hands. No one is going to stand in the way of Deedee and the life she wants for herself. Not her husband, or the holiday season.

Bucatinsky plays Kidder Hawes, super agent and branding expert for the Dashers’ Christmas empire. Kidder has definite ideas about Deedee’s life as a Christmas widow.

Leading lady Carrie Preston shared a video from the set of the Elsbeth Christmas episode on September 18 (see above).

'Elsbeth' Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, Plot
Related

'Elsbeth' Season 2: Cast, Premiere Date, Trailer, Plot

Bayer was most recently seen in the Showtimes series I Love That For You, which she also co-created, wrote, and executive produced. She’s also known for her seven seasons on SNL, which earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination. Bayer has also had notable roles in BarryWhat We Do in the ShadowsI Think You Should LeaveBrooklyn Nine-Nine, and Will & Grace, among others.

Emmy-winner Bucatinsky, best known for starring on series like Scandal and The Comeback, will next be seen in the Netflix Christmas movie Our Little Secret opposite Lindsay Lohan and Kristin Chenoweth. He is also an executive producer on 25 Words or Less, which is now in its sixth season, and a consulting producer on Hulu‘s Mid-Century Modern.

Other guest stars in Elsbeth Season 2 include Nathan Lane (who will also star in Mid-Century Modern) and Daniel Davis in the premiere, Vanessa Williams, Pamela AdlonRob Riggle, and Brittany O’Grady. Returning series regulars are Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson. Joining as a director for one episode this season is Criminal Minds: Evolution‘s Aisha Tyler.

Elsbeth, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, October 17, 10/9c, CBS

Elsbeth - CBS

Elsbeth where to stream

Elsbeth

Dan Bucatinsky

Vanessa Bayer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drake Hogestyn on 'Days of Our Lives'
1
Has Drake Hogestyn’s Final ‘Days of Our Lives’ Episode Aired Yet?
Frank Fritz from 'American Pickers'
2
Frank Fritz Dies: ‘American Pickers’ Star Was 60
Rob Marciano for ABC News
3
Fired ‘GMA’ Weatherman Rob Marciano Set to Join CBS News
'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26 Premiere
4
‘SVU’: Benson & Squad (Including New Detective!) Work First Season 26 Case in New Photos
Ring collapses on WWE Raw
5
WWE Ring Collapses During ‘Monday Night Raw’ Main Event