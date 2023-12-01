We still have David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor (with Catherine Tate back as Donna Noble) for a couple more Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials (December 2 and 9), but we’re already getting a tease of what to expect from Ncuti Gatwa‘s first full episode as the Fifteenth Doctor with photos from the 2023 Christmas special.

“The Church on Ruby Road” will be available to stream on Christmas Day on Disney+ (and BBC One in the UK and Ireland, as well as BBC iPlayer in the UK), and it will feature Gatwa’s Doctor’s first adventure with his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). The two of them, along with some of the rest of the cast, can be seen in the photos above and below.

“The episode sees the Doctor come face-to-face with the mythical and mysterious goblins as his life collides with Ruby Sunday,” the BBC teases. “Little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby. Now living with her mum, Carla and grandmother, Cherry her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together…”

The cast also includes Davina McCall playing herself, Michelle Greenidge as Ruby’s mum Carla, Angela Wynter as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry, and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood.

“From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family!” showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement.

Gatwa was initially announced as the Fourteenth Doctor in May 2022. Then, when Jodie Whittaker‘s Doctor regenerated and it was Tennant who appeared in October 2022, it was revealed he’s actually back as the Fourteenth Doctor (after previously playing the Tenth) and Gatwa will be the Fifteenth.

Scroll down to check out photos from “The Church on Ruby Road.”

Doctor Who, 2023 Christmas Special, December 25, Disney+