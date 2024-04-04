Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Vince (Billy Burke) and Sharon (Diane Farr) any more than we already do, Fire Country gives us the two in danger and one of them saying something that needed to be said, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 5 episode.

While taking cover under the fire engine during an extremely rare and dangerous fire tornado (yes, really) in “This Storm Will Pass,” Vince remarks it’s “something to tell the grandkid,” suggesting that he and Sharon somehow found out that Cara’s (Sabina Gadecki) daughter Genevieve (Alix West Lefler) may be Bode’s (Max Thieriot). “You really think we’re going to get to tell her anything?” Sharon asks.

He tries to think positively, but she insists, “if this is all the time that we get… I spent so much of our marriage chasing after Bode and lately chasing myself, and you were there the whole time. You’re the best decision I ever made. You know that you’re the love of my life—and whatever comes after this?” Watch the full clip above to see how Vince reacts when Sharon tells him it’s his turn. (This entire scene shows why they’re one of the best couples on TV.)

Season 2 hasn’t been the easiest for Sharon and Vince. After he disagreed with her decision to not pull strings at the end of last season to keep their son from being sent back to prison (he lied at his parole hearing to ensure a friend’s release), she then spent the time between seasons fighting a campaign fire. Sharon and Vince have really only started to scrape the surface of what they need to talk about.

“We talked a lot in the first season that Sharon’s first priority is really Bode and the person she has to hide that from is Vince. The whole of the second season is her unloading this secret that this marriage really wasn’t her first thing,” Farr told us after the third episode. “I feel like part of marriage is seeing where the problem is and getting through the day without talking about it because that’s another day that you’re in your marriage.”

She continued, “So if we take two people who are both super strong or both natural leaders and they have to talk about the thing, it’s like opening Pandora’s box. So the whole season is them sort of lightly stepping into, ‘How much can I really tell him about what’s going on?’ The Liam [Jason O’Mara] of it all was really like, ‘Alright, I needed something. It might be more dangerous to you that it’s talking, but I needed something, you didn’t do it.’ It is definitely getting them closer, but it could lead to an explosion.”

What are you hoping to see next with Sharon and Vince? Let us know in the comments section, below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS