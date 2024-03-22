TARDIS To Your Inbox For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Doctor Who Newsletter:

The TARDIS makes quite the entrance (we love it!) at UNIT in the new trailer for the upcoming Doctor Who season, the first full one for Ncuti Gatwa as the (Fifteenth) Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion, Ruby Sunday.

“What if I change history by stepping on a butterfly?” Ruby worries as the two go off traveling through space and time on adventures. (Well, we see what happens when she does just that.) The trailer offers a look at some of the wild times and fun costumes ahead for the Doctor and Ruby, such as exploring the groovy ’60s, the Regency era in England, war-torn futures, and more (“Oh my Bridgerton!” she exclaims at one point).

Plus, get a first look at Indira Varma as the Duchess, as well as some of the season’s other guest stars, which include Aneurin Barnard (Roger ap Gwilliam), Anita Dobson (Mrs. Flood), Yasmin Finney (Rose Noble), Michelle Greenidge (Carla), Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford (Melanie Bush), Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave (Kate Lethbridge-Stewart), Lenny Rush (Morris), and Angela Wynter (Cherry Sunday). It has also been announced that Callie Cooke will appear.

Watch the full trailer for a look at much more to come, including an intriguing transition from the Doctor and Ruby facing each other to him standing alone and what looks like a return to the night that Ruby’s mom, whose identity remains a mystery, left her at the church. “When you change time, everything is possible,” the trailer teases. We can’t help but wonder how that might play into the new episodes.

Doctor Who, for its first full season launch on Disney+ (with a simultaneous release worldwide), will return with two new episodes on Friday, May 10 at 7/6c. Episodes will drop once a week at that time after that. (In the U.K. the season kicks off on Saturday, May 11 at 12:00 a.m. GMT on BBC iPlayer, followed by BBC One later that day.)

The new season follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champions the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

“At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades,” showrunner, executive producer, and writer Russell T. Davies said of what’s to come when the premiere date was announced. “Don’t miss a second!”

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Joining Davies as executive producers are Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner, and Jane Tranter. Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson, and Dylan Holmes Williams directed episodes in this upcoming season.

