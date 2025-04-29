‘Doctor Odyssey’ Finale Details Revealed: Which Medic Will Go Missing in the Tsunami?

We’re just a few weeks out from the finale of Doctor Odyssey‘s splashy first season, and while we still don’t know if it’ll be a season finale or a series finale — as it remains unrenewed and uncanceled by ABC, for now — details about what will actually happen in the episode are starting to wash ashore.

Airing on Thursday, May 15, the finale is titled, “The Wave, Part 2,” and the logline for the episode reads, “When Max’s [Joshua Jackson] transmission goes silent, he and Barry seek refuge in an abandoned church while Tristan [Sean Teale] takes charge of The Odyssey. With time running out, Avery [Phillipa Soo] leads a high-stakes rescue mission to find Max.”

There’s been reporting that Doctor Odyssey‘s season finale is being structured as a possible series finale in the case that the Ryan Murphy medical drama is not renewed for Season 2, so there could be some very serious consequences at play with the principles in this impending disaster.

There are still two whole episodes to go before that happens, of course.

This week’s episode, airing May 1, is called “Double-Booked” and is described like so: “Mayhem ensues on The Odyssey when high-profile book tours for trad wives and sex-positive groups are double-booked. As tensions rise, Max, Avery and Tristan provide medical attention to both VIP authors.”

Then, airing May 8, is the episode that sets up the finale, “The Wave.” The description for that episode makes it clear what disaster will befall the team and lead to Max’s potential disappearance: “After Max’s declaration fractures his relationship with Avery, he leaves the ship and finds himself caught in an earthquake, which triggers a tsunami warning. With The Odyssey forced to leave port, Max races to return before it’s too late.”

We’ll have to wait and see how this all unfolds when Doctor Odyssey‘s final three episodes air in the next three Thursday nights.

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC