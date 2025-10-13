Sean Teale Finally Reacts to ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Cancellation: ‘Still Surprising’

Sean Teale has finally opened up about his feelings about the shocking cancellation of the freshman ABC medical drama Doctor Odyssey.

The actor, who starred in the series as co-lead alongside Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, and Don Johnson, shared his thoughts on Instagram on Monday (October 13).

“So obviously I’m incredibly late to this.. that comes as no surprise. What is still surprising to me, however, is the sheer levels of brilliance, beauty, brains and brawn the vast majority of people that work in this industry possess. This cast and crew and those that helped create it, had all of this and more in spades. To a level that’s impossible, really, to put into words,” he wrote.

“Thank you to anyone who watched Dr Odyssey and to everyone who embraced the show. If you enjoyed watching this joyful madness even half as much as we enjoyed making it we’d be very happy,” the post continued. “I cherish the time I had with Tristan. I miss these people and so many more not pictured. And most of all – I loved it when we cruised together. ⚓️🖤”

Teale starred in the series as Tristan, a nurse practicing onboard the luxury cruise ship the Odyssey. Tristan fell in love with coworker Avery, but things got complicated when Dr. Max Bankman joined the team and stole her heart.

Teale also shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes images of the cast and crew during production of Doctor Odyssey.

The cancellation of Doctor Odyssey was a bit of a shock to TV fans, considering it had some immediate watercooler impact thanks to the splashy love triangle at the center and the bold weekly cases dealt with by the medic team at the center of the action. Plus, it was produced by Ryan Murphy, whose 9-1-1 was a big catch for ABC after the network picked it up from Fox.

However, after the network’s slate of renewals came through in the spring, and Doctor Odyssey was not on the list, the cast’s contracts soon expired and spelled the fate that the title ship had finally sunk after its maiden voyage.