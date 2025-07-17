Joshua Jackson Reacts to ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Cancellation

ABC’s fall 2025 premiere date schedule was revealed today, and one major title that’s missing from it is Doctor Odyssey. The medical dramedy made a big splash last fall when it debuted as part of the network’s Thursday night lineup, alongside 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy. However, even with its star-studded main cast, a revolving door of fabulous guest actors, mega-producer Ryan Murphy‘s name attached, and a lot of questions to follow the Season 1 finale, the series didn’t earn a renewal from the network. Now, lead actor Joshua Jackson is finally speaking out about the news.

The actor talked to People about the show’s cancellation and said, “That was a really good group of people, and it was a really fun show. But this is a crazy and difficult business, and whatever the reasons were for them not wanting to move forward with it, they don’t actually tell us those things…. I’m going to miss the gang for sure.”

Jackson headlined the once-promising series, which took place on board a luxury cruise liner, starring alongside Don Johnson, Phillipa Soo, and Sean Teale. The show followed the adventures of the medical crew onboard the Odyssey as they welcomed new guests each episode for various theme weeks. The cases of the week were always new, all while the crew grappled with their own messy romantic entanglements, including a threesome situation and pregnancy scare.

The actor reflected on what he hopes those fans who did tune in for it took away from Doctor Odyssey, saying, “I hope they got the same thing that we got out of it, which was that it was a beautiful, over-the-top kind of experience that was like nothing else on television, I don’t think.”

Indeed, Doctor Odyssey‘s lone television voyage was a wild one, fit with a tsunami, a shark attack, and a heist whodunnit that saw the show cross over with 9-1-1.