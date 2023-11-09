‘Death and Other Details’: Mandy Patinkin Probes Cruise Ship Murder Mystery in First Look (PHOTOS)

Mandy Patinkin plays the world’s greatest detective in Hulu‘s new series Death and Other Details (formerly known as Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem), which officially has a release date and a first look into the series.

The 10-episode series will debut on Hulu on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 with two episodes, then one episode weekly until the two-episode finale on March March 5. If you’re a fan of The White Lotus and Knives Out, this show seems to be right up that alley.

Set amidst the glamour of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (OK, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.

Rounding out the Death and Other Details cast are Lauren Patten as Anna, The Fall of the House of Usher‘s Rahul Kohli as Sunil, Angela Zhou as Teddy, Hugo Diego Garcia as Jules, Pardis Saremi as Leila, and Linda Emond as Agent Hilde Eriksen.

Death and Other Details is produced by ABC Signature. It’s written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also serve as showrunners. Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produces for Black Lamb. Mark Martin also serves as executive producer.

See Patinkin, Beane, and the rest of the Death and Other Details cast in the first-look gallery below.

Death and Other Details, Series Premiere, Tuesday, January 16, Hulu