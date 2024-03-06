[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Death and Other Details‘ Season Finale, “Chilling.”]

And just like that, a seafaring “whodunnit?” became an icy “to whom have they dunnit to know?!”

In the final hour of Hulu‘s stylish, sassy, and serpentine mystery dramedy, a lot happened: We learned who killed Katherine Collier (Jayne Atkinson), saw Imogene (Violett Beane) turn the tables on her evil mom Kira, aka Viktor Sams, aka Agent Hilde Eriksen (Linda Emond) and send her to prison for the murders of half the guests on the ship, witnessed the darkest turn yet for Imogene’s former bestie Anna (Lauren Patten) and got the setup for a potential Season 2.

More importantly, we were given our potential heroes for the next mystery. In the episode’s last moments, Imogene and three of her fellow doomed cruise survivors—defamed journalist Leila (Pardis Saremi), ship doyenne Teddy (Angela Zhou), and sexy AF ex-con-slash-head of security Jules (Hugo Diego Garcia)—stumbled upon the bloody limbs of someone in the snow outside the ski resort where they’d just ambushed Imogene’s awful mother. Should Death be renewed (and yes it SHOULD, Hulu!), this will be the core four going forward.

“Before we even started the writer’s room, we knew that about two of them for sure,” offers Heidi Cole McAdams, who co-created and wrote the series with pal Mike Wiess. “And then the other two kind of evolved in the early days of the writer’s room as we kind of crafted what the season was going to look like.”

“All of these characters had something to prove,” continues Weiss, explaining how each one of the characters contributes to the Scooby Gang of it all. “They were not living up to their full potential, but had these latent skills waiting to be kind of unleashed and they’re all going to be able to do that together. Hopefully, if we are lucky enough to get to make a second season and see this group as a team of sleuths.”

So who is it in the snow?

“We can tell you for sure that it’s not Imogen or Jules or Leila or Teddy,” is all the sly McAdams is letting on, while Weiss remains just as coy about where the rest of the unidentified DOA may be. “That is something that we talked about at great length in the writer’s room and the answer to that is hopefully delightful.”

Fingers crossed that Hulu and its shareholders have been paying attention to this one and give it a greenlight soon. Because if we don’t get those answers (and get to see the extraordinary Patten and Beane go head-to-head as foes!), y’all gonna have another crime to solve, mkay?

