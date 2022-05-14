11 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Coach,’ Which Ended 25 Years Ago

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Coach Craig T. Nelson Bill Fagerbakke
Everett Collection
Craig T. Nelson and Bill Fagerbakke of 'Coach'

Like other TV comedies set in the sports world, Coach had its fair share of real-life athletes playing fictionalized versions of themselves. Troy Aikman, Keyshawn Johnson, and Mike Ditka all had cameos on the show, to name a few. But those aren’t the only names you’d recognize in Coach’s guest-starring credits.

The ABC sitcom, which starred Craig T. Nelson as Minnesota State University Screaming Eagles coach Hayden Fox, boasted the talent of many other TV stars. Some were already big names in Hollywood, and others were still on the rise.

Now that Coach has been off the air for 25 years—it ended May 14, 1997, after nine seasons and 200 episodes—we’re rounding up the familiar faces who made guest appearances.

Drew Carey
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Drew Carey

Long before he was the host of The Price Is Right, this comedian appeared as his Drew Carey Show alter ego in Season 9. The episode “Viva Las Ratings” brought together ABC’s Coach, The Drew Carey Show, Grace Under Fire and Ellen in a one-night crossover event.

Tim Conway
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Tim Conway

This late star of McHale’s Navy and The Carol Burnett Show played gardener Kenny Montague in two episodes across Seasons 8 and 9, earning a guest-actor Emmy in the process.

Dave Coulier

Dave Coulier

Bob Saget hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos during the Coach era, but he was purportedly out sick when assistant coach Luther (Jerry Van Dyke) won the clip show’s grand prize in Season 5’s “The Bigger They Are…” So Coulier, Saget’s Full House costar, filled in as host.

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard

This Empire actor was all of 24 years old when he played Johnny Williams, a star high-school football player, in Season 6’s “Blue Chip Blue.”

Lisa Kudrow
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow

After playing a brunette nurse in Season 5’s “About Face,” this Friends star came back with her trademark blonde hair to play Lauren, a friend of Hayden’s daughter, in Season 6’s “Like Father, Like Daughter.”

Lucy Liu
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for UNICEF USA

Lucy Liu

This Elementary and Why Women Kill star recurred in two episodes of Season 7, playing body-language expert Nicole Wong.

James Pickens Jr.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

James Pickens Jr.

A decade before he started filming Grey’s Anatomy, Pickens played Rick Williams, Hayden’s friend and another football coach (also Terrence Howard’s onscreen father), in Season 6’s “Blue Chip Blues.”

Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider

During his Saturday Night Live days, this Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and The Hot Chick star played nerdy student Leonard Kraleman in Season 2 and again in Season 3.

Jussie Smollett
Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Espolòn

Jussie Smollett

In Season 6’s “Piece o’ Cake,” this Empire star—then 11 years old—played Billy, a young boy Luther befriends at his favorite diner.

Dick Van Dyke
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Dick Van Dyke

The Mary Poppins and Diagnosis: Murder star, older brother of Coach star Jerry Van Dyke, has a cameo in Season 6’s “Christmas of the Van Damned,” walking across the screen after Luther says he doesn’t look like anyone at his family reunion.

Jessica Walter
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Jessica Walter

This late star of Arrested Development recurred across five episodes of Coach’s seventh season, playing powerful sports agent Susan Miller.

