Looking for something new to stream, but your subscription service libraries are not scratching that itch? Well, there are a bounty of options out there on the free streaming services, including some titles that can only be found on their ad-supported platforms.

After combing through Tubi and Freevee to find their best exclusive movie and television show options, we now turn to The Roku Channel, which has the following series and films available to stream when nowhere else does.

2 BROKE GIRLS, (aka TWO BROKE GIRLS), l-r: Beth Behrs, Kat Dennings in 'And the Pop-Up Sale' (Season 1, Episode 12, aired December 12, 2011).
2 Broke Girls

This CBS comedy series was a major hit when it first premiered in 2011. The series followed an unlikely pair of besties in Brooklyn — one who was born into extreme wealth but whose family fortune was lost, and another who was born and raised in the lower-middle class. They end up working together at a local diner, and the series follows them as they work together to try and create a better life by starting a cupcake business. The Emmy-nominated series ran for six seasons. 

COACH, from left: Ken Kimmins, Shelley Fabares, Craig T. Nelson, Bill Fagerbakke, Katherine Helmond, Jerry Van Dyke, 1989-97.
Coach

Craig T. Nelson led this classic ABC sitcom, starring as Hayden Fox, a college football head coach who has more to deal with off the field than on — primarily, his relationship with his teenaged daughter, his kooky pair of assistant coaches, and, of course, matters of the heart with his TV news anchor love interest. The Emmy-winning series ran for nine seasons.

CROOKED HOUSE, from left, Stefanie Martini, Julian Sands, Gillian Anderson, 2017.
Crooked House

Based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name, this murder-mystery movie was written by Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes and aired on the UK’s Channel 5 in 2017. The star-studded (castmembers include Glenn Close, Max Irons, Julian Sands, Gillian Anderson, and Christina Hendricks) film centers on the homicide investigation of a Greek business tycoon by a private investigator — and the secrets of the Leonides family members who stood to benefit the most from his demise.

Crossing Jordan

This crime drama ran for six seasons on NBC and followed a brilliant forensic pathologist in Boston for whom her investigations were very personal, after the murder of her own mother. The series, which aired from 2001 to 2007, featured a lot of then-up-and-comers supporting lead Jill Hennessy, including Mahershala Ali, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Bibb.

FALL, Virginia Gardner, 2022.
Fall

This 2022 survival thriller was a bit of a runaway hit at the box office — thanks, no doubt, to the fact that audiences who caught the trailer were almost certainly curious if and how the two characters would ever come down from the 2,000 foot-high deathtrap they’d gotten themselves into. It centered on a pair of best friends who cope with a devastating loss by climbing a massive broadcasting tower in the desert and have to find a way to get down when the ladder falls away. Those with a fear of heights should definitely be warned that the visuals on this are stomach-churning.

KATE & ALLIE, from left: Jane Curtin, Ronald Reagan (cardboard cutout), Susan Saint James, 1984-1989
Kate & Allie

Before there were Golden Girls, there was Kate and Allie, portrayed by Susan Saint James and Jane Curtin respectively. In this CBS sitcom series, the titular characters were a pair of divorced moms in New York City who decide to raise their children together in a shared household. The lifelong friends were each strongwilled and intelligent, and the series was a major hit. The show ran for six seasons, from 1984-1989. 

ROBIN HOOD: PRINCE OF THIEVES, Kevin Costner, 1991
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

There’ve been a fair amount of actors to put on the tights to portray Robin Hood, but no one took the job more seriously than Kevin Costner in this 1991 action-adventure film. The film — which also starred Alan Rickman, Christian Slater, and Morgan Freeman, to name a few — was released in the middle of the actor’s early ’90s winning streak, becoming a major box office success and earning respect for its earnest portrayal of the folk lore. The film also first introduced the world to Bryan Adams’ iconic ballad “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” so it’s got one heckuva needle drop, too.

TIL DEATH, Brad Garrett, Timm Sharp, Joely Fisher, ' Doug and Ally Return ', (Season 4, October 2, 2006-2010.
'Til Death

After Everybody Loves Raymond came to an end after nine seasons, Brad Garrett hopped over to another network sitcom, which featured him as a high school history teacher who’s long been married to a travel agent, played by Joely Fisher. The Philadelphia-set series ran for four seasons on Fox before quietly ending in 2010.

