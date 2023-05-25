9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season

Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer in 'Fire,' Patrick John Flueger in 'P.D.,' and Nick Gehlfuss in 'Med'
As we’ve come to expect over the years, the three shows of One Chicago ended their current seasons leaving us worried about some of our favorite first responders as well as pondering what’s next for some key relationships.

Chicago Med said goodbye to one of its original stars, with Nick Gehlfuss leaving and Will reuniting with Natalie (Torrey DeVitto), but there are quite a few question marks regarding the hospital itself and its staff next season. Fire made us think a major threat was handled only for one of 51’s own to collapse — and get worse later at the hospital — and left us wondering about the futures of two major relationships. P.D. also ended its finale with one of its own in the hospital as well as a hint that a case might not be as closed as Intelligence thinks.

Scroll down to check out our burning questions for One Chicago in the 2023-2024 season.

Steven Weber, Luigi Sottile, and Jessy Schram in 'Chicago Med'
Chicago Med: Will Dean survive long enough to get a kidney?

Dean’s (Steven Weber) son Sean (Luigi Sottile) is a match, but after he fell off the wagon, he can’t donate; he has to be six months sober. Dean said he’d just follow Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) suggestion of a different dialysis, but with the doctor getting progressively worse, does he have six months?

S. Epatha Merkerson and Sasha Roiz in 'Chicago Med'
Chicago Med: Will the hospital be sold?

Will couldn’t stand by while Dayton (Sasha Roiz) pretended there was nothing wrong with 2.0 and instead manipulated the system (with help) during his hernia repair to show off the fancy OR to investors. Will resigned, but there may be more severe consequences of his actions. As Dayton told Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson), with his IPO dead, he’ll figure out a way to survive but he’s not sure about everyone else because he’ll have to sell the hospital. Could someone worse — Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) had already been talking to a recruiter because she’s one of the staff who hasn’t been a fan of the changes he’s made — step in to take control?

Nick Gehlfuss in 'Chicago Med'
Chicago Med: Who will replace Will?

Not only has the drama lost one of its original stars — Gehlfuss was with the show since we first met some of the staff on Fire — but the ED has lost one of its doctors. Who will come in to fill that spot on the hospital staff? Could it be someone tied to whoever might buy the hospital?

Christian Stolte in 'Chicago Fire'
Chicago Fire: Will Mouch live?

Casey (Jesse Spencer) came to Chicago after a possible lead in the threat he and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) had been tracking as part of a task force with Homeland Security. All of 51 ended up under fire when they responded to a call at a substation, and just as they thought they were in the clear, Mouch (Christian Stolte) collapsed. Shrapnel was removed at the hospital, but it seemed like the psychic Herrmann (David Eigenberg) met might have been right when she told him he’d experience a “great pain” because last we saw, Mouch’s wound had opened — and there was way too much blood.

Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer in 'Chicago Fire'
Chicago Fire: Will Brett say yes to Casey's proposal?

After supporting Brett (Kara Killmer) in her attempt to adopt a baby — and she is! — Casey surprised her by showing up at her door in the final season and proposing! “We were meant to be. Will you make me and three kids the luckiest family in the world and marry me?” he asked, down on one knee. Will she say yes? And if she does, does that mean she’d be moving to Portland or might Casey return to Chicago?

Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney in 'Chicago Fire'
Chicago Fire: Will Severide return with Kidd?

With Taylor Kinney on a leave of absence, Fire had Severide first away in an arson investigation program then take on a case with ATF — without telling his wife Kidd. They did talk prior to the finale (off-screen), but as Kidd noted, “he kept telling me it was no big deal” and when he’d be back was “up in the air.” She worried that he’d follow in his dad’s footsteps, but at the end of the finale, she’d decided to take a few shifts off. “I’m going to get my husband and bring him back to Chicago,” she said. Will she? And even if Severide does return, will Stellaride be like it was before he left? (They did get past Kidd being away for her Girls on Fire program, but that was before they got married.)

Patrick John Flueger in 'Chicago P.D.'
Chicago P.D.: Will Ruzek live?

The Season 10 finale wrapped up Ruzek’s (Patrick John Flueger) undercover assignment to take down white supremacist Richard Beck, but in the process, the guy’s grandson, Cal, shot the officer. He’d lost quite a lot of blood by the time the others found him and got him to the hospital, and the episode ended without an update on him.

LaRoyce Hawkins in 'Chicago P.D.'
Chicago P.D.: Should Atwater be worried about Cal?

During the standoff with Richard Beck, he used his grandson as a shield, but it was Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) who shot and killed him. And considering he taught his grandson his hate, well, we’re very concerned about how Cal looked at Atwater after.

Tracy Spiridakos in 'Chicago P.D.'
Chicago P.D.: Is there hope for Upstead?

When Jesse Lee Soffer left earlier this season, P.D. had Jay Halstead take a job running a squad tracking down the worst cartels in Bolivia. Then he chose to extend his contract without telling his wife Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), and the two clearly had problems connecting and communicating about it. At the end of Episode 20, Upton took off her wedding ring. But is it truly as good as over for them?

