9 Burning Questions for One Chicago Next Season

As we’ve come to expect over the years, the three shows of One Chicago ended their current seasons leaving us worried about some of our favorite first responders as well as pondering what’s next for some key relationships.

Chicago Med said goodbye to one of its original stars, with Nick Gehlfuss leaving and Will reuniting with Natalie (Torrey DeVitto), but there are quite a few question marks regarding the hospital itself and its staff next season. Fire made us think a major threat was handled only for one of 51’s own to collapse — and get worse later at the hospital — and left us wondering about the futures of two major relationships. P.D. also ended its finale with one of its own in the hospital as well as a hint that a case might not be as closed as Intelligence thinks.

Scroll down to check out our burning questions for One Chicago in the 2023-2024 season.