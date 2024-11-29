There’s a lot to digest about what went down in Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2, including a major death, a surprising hook-up, a new character cameo, and, of course, the complete dismantlement of all norms at the Sekai Taikai.

At the end of the five-episode stretch, the competition devolved into pure chaos, with the best martial artists from across the globe throwing punches at one another — senseis and students alike. Every corner of the gym was filled with people fighting, so how did the show’s creators pull off such a sprawling series of stunt coordination?

According to executive producer Jon Hurwitz, a lot of precise planning and execution went into making that melee happen: “That was such a group effort from the beginning of our process to the end of our process. It starts in the writers’ room where in this middle five, it’s no longer just Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do anymore. We have all these other teams and other characters that you needed to get invested in and rivalries that you needed to build in those first four leading into this middle five finale,” he told TV Insider. “We knew early on that we wanted to have a melee that was beyond anything that we’ve had on the show before. And it’s not just students all fighting each other like in the school fight or in the house fight. The senseis are there, too, and they happen to be at an international karate tournament where everyone in the venue knows martial arts. And it’s a powder keg there.”

“It started with planning all the fights, but then working with our incredible stunt team. Our fight coordinators, Ken Barefield and Don Lee, had their work cut out for them, and they were up for the challenge and excited for the challenge to develop specific and unique fighting styles for each fighter, that you’re seeing and making each little pocket of fighting its own special thing.”

Hurwitz also credited the cast members — that is, every single actor whose character is in Barcelona at the moment — for pulling it all off. “It was hard work from all of our actors, who had to learn a lot in a short period of time and get it done in a short period of time,” he said.

The director for the episode was Sherwin Shilati, who worked with the producers on Obliterated before. “When it comes to a lot of intense, crazy work that you need to get done in a short period of time, he’s really organized and has a great eye for that kind of stuff as well,” Hurwitz said. “So it was a group effort, and it continued through post-production with our amazing editors and composers. Our composers gave specific musical flavor to each specific dojo and in each specific character throughout. So this was a big undertaking for the Kai team that we’re really, really proud of.”

We’ll have to see whether the final five episodes include anything nearly as explosive as this massive melee when the show returns in the new year.

Cobra Kai, Season 6 Part 3, 2025, Netflix