Heading into Chicago Med Season 11, premiering on Wednesday, October 1, there’s one big question: Is the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Luke Mitchell) or friend (maybe more?) Archer (Steven Weber)? Photos released by NBC for the first new episode of the fall show two of those doctors — Hannah and Archer — in conversation, while Ripley is nowhere to be seen.

“Whichever it is, he’ll react with ambivalence,” showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider of the father as part of our One Chicago Fall Preview.

In the Season 11 premiere, titled “We All Fall Down,” NBC teases, “A family of victims from a house fire are rushed to Gaffney. Lenox [Sarah Ramos] fights to save two sisters injured in an all-night rave turned tragedy. Tensions mount between Goodwin [S. Epatha Merkerson] and Abrams [Brennan Brown] over difficult staffing changes.”

Will those staffing changes explain why Maggie isn’t around? Marlyne Barrett took a leave of absence “for personal reasons,” MacDonald said. “Maggie has planted such deep roots on the show, and it is absolutely our intention to see her again when she signals that she’s ready.” That makes it sound like they plan to (easily) write her back in when she decides to return.

The premiere will also feature, as we exclusively revealed, Shawn Hatosy‘s son Cassius Hatosy guest-starring as “19-year-old Hudson Collins, a patient who finds himself in Med for treatment of a badly injured leg as a result of a building collapse at an all-night rave.” We previously shared a first look of him with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), and there’s another photo of the two together in the gallery below.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the Med Season 11 premiere, then head to the comments section and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing.

Chicago Med, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The two OGs still around since the beginning: S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Did Sharon already receive a call about something going on at the hospital?

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Doris taking over as charge nurse with Maggie gone?

Lorena Diaz as Nurse Doris — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Lori Allen/NBC

Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) brings a patient to an exam room

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Cassius Hatosy as Hudson Collins — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Dr. Charles with a victim of a building collapse (played by Shawn Hatosy’s son Cassius Hatosy)

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

This conversation should be very interesting as we wait to find out if Archer (Steven Weber) is the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby

Steven Weber as Dr. Dean Archer — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Quick: Examine Archer’s face for any sign revealing if he’s the baby’s father!

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

How is Lenox (Sarah Ramos) doing since learning she inherited her mother’s Prion disease?

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The aftermath of an incident at the hospital

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Darren Barnet as Dr. John Frost — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 11 Premiere
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

How much does Frost (Darren Barnet) know about the complicated personal relationships at play?

Chicago Med




