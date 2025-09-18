Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Heading into Chicago Med Season 11, premiering on Wednesday, October 1, there’s one big question: Is the father of Hannah’s (Jessy Schram) baby her ex-boyfriend Ripley (Luke Mitchell) or friend (maybe more?) Archer (Steven Weber)? Photos released by NBC for the first new episode of the fall show two of those doctors — Hannah and Archer — in conversation, while Ripley is nowhere to be seen.

“Whichever it is, he’ll react with ambivalence,” showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider of the father as part of our One Chicago Fall Preview.

In the Season 11 premiere, titled “We All Fall Down,” NBC teases, “A family of victims from a house fire are rushed to Gaffney. Lenox [Sarah Ramos] fights to save two sisters injured in an all-night rave turned tragedy. Tensions mount between Goodwin [S. Epatha Merkerson] and Abrams [Brennan Brown] over difficult staffing changes.”

Will those staffing changes explain why Maggie isn’t around? Marlyne Barrett took a leave of absence “for personal reasons,” MacDonald said. “Maggie has planted such deep roots on the show, and it is absolutely our intention to see her again when she signals that she’s ready.” That makes it sound like they plan to (easily) write her back in when she decides to return.

The premiere will also feature, as we exclusively revealed, Shawn Hatosy‘s son Cassius Hatosy guest-starring as “19-year-old Hudson Collins, a patient who finds himself in Med for treatment of a badly injured leg as a result of a building collapse at an all-night rave.” We previously shared a first look of him with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), and there’s another photo of the two together in the gallery below.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the Med Season 11 premiere, then head to the comments section and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing.

Chicago Med, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, NBC