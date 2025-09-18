Like Maggie, We’ve Got You Covered For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Chicago Med Newsletter:

Chicago Med is getting a blast from the cast for its 200th episode, airing in its 11th season, which premieres on Wednesday, October 1, and fans don’t have to wait to see original cast member Nick Gehlfuss back as Dr. Will Halstead.

Luke Mitchell, who stars as Dr. Mitch Ripley, shared a photo from the Chicago Med set of himself, Gehlfuss, and Steven Weber (Dr. Dean Archer) on Instagram on Wednesday, September 17. ” 2 weeks… #ChicagoMed #Season11,” he wrote in the caption. Mitchell and Weber are in scrubs and a white doctor coat, respectively, while Gehlfuss isn’t, which makes sense given that, unless something changes during his episode, Halstead won’t have privileges allowing him to work as a doctor at the hospital. See the photo below.

Nick Gehlfuss was a series regular on Chicago Med from the start — after appearing in the backdoor pilot on Fire — and exited in the Season 8 finale. That was his last episode, until now. He had moved to Seattle and reunited with his ex-fiancée, Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto). When he guest stars in Episode 200, he will be with Natalie’s son, in town for a Bears game, and stop by the hospital.

“It’s a very special episode and by the end it will feel like a big deal,” showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider as part of our extensive One Chicago Fall Preview, which reveals Gehlfuss is appearing in multiple episodes.

Will Halstead be at all involved in the drama of his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram)? Season 10 ended with the reveal that she’s pregnant, and while it was assumed that the father is her ex-boyfriend, Ripley, it was Archer she went to talk to at the end of the finale. A scene with the three men above could get awkward (or just amusing for Halstead).

Chicago Med, Season 11 Premiere, Wednesday, October 1, 8/7c, NBC