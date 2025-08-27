It’s a family affair in Dick Wolf‘s One Chicago universe! After Shawn Hatosy recurred on Chicago P.D. in its 12th season, his son, Cassius Hatosy, will be guest-starring on Chicago Med in its 11th. And while Shawn is currently recurring as a doctor on The Pitt, Cassius will be on the other side of the medicine.

Cassius Hatosy will play “19-year-old Hudson Collins, a patient who finds himself in Med for treatment of a badly injured leg as a result of a building collapse at an all-night rave,” TV Insider has learned exclusively. He’ll appear in the Wednesday, October 1, Season 11 premiere. We also have a first look at his character, alongside Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), which you can see above.

We’ll have to wait to see if the Head of Psychiatry is checking on Hudson simply because he was in a traumatic event (the building collapse) or if something else is going on.

We’ll also have to see if Charles has changed his approach to his job at all following the events of the end of Chicago Med Season 10, which saw him learn that an accident that brought his daughter Anna (Hannah Alligood) into the ED wasn’t, in fact, an accident. He then opened up about his father’s suicide. That forced him to confront his issues.

“With Anna, I think that especially is the moment of truth for him when she says to him, ‘You’re the last person that I would ever want to talk to about these things.’ And he’s completely shocked and blown away. He’s like, I am, we are? And he realizes that he needs to be a more active father and that his daughters still need him, and Anna still needs him,” showrunner Allen MacDonald told TV Insider after the finale.

“And I think it’s such a beautiful scene where he uses the story of his father’s suicide to help get her to confront and admit that she attempted suicide herself and to let her know that it’s not her fault and that this is a family legacy. This is something that is genetic, that they’ve carried, and that they’ve all had to deal with. And I think when she breaks down, that finally opens up the connection. And that was a very wordy way to say that,” he continued. “This is Charles realizing that he needs to be more connected to his children and probably a better father. And I hope to continue that storyline in the fall.”

