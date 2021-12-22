10 Burning Questions for One Chicago in 2022

All three One Chicago shows — Med, Fire, and P.D. — ended 2021 on major moments, though at least for two members of the Intelligence unit, it was a happy celebration.

On Med, the investigation into the VasCom devices (and Michael Rady‘s Dr. Cooper) took a major turn at the holiday party, as the FBI interrupted with warrants and made a couple arrests for fraud. Plus, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) found himself under the mistletoe … with the mother of the woman he’s at least been flirting with. (Awkward!)

On Fire, Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) offered Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) the permanent spot as Truck 81’s lieutenant (and he accepted), just before Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) finally returned from her work for her Girls on Fire program. She and her fiancé Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) are going to have a lot to discuss.

And on P.D., Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) celebrated closing the Roy chapter by eloping! If only the rest of the unit’s love lives were as happy and settled…

Read on for the burning questions we have for One Chicago when the shows return in 2022.

One Chicago, 2022 Return, Wednesday, January 5, NBC