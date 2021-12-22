10 Burning Questions for One Chicago in 2022

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Brian Tee in Med, Brett Dalton in Fire, Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger in PD
George Burns Jr/NBC; Adrian Burrows Sr/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

All three One Chicago shows — Med, Fire, and P.D. — ended 2021 on major moments, though at least for two members of the Intelligence unit, it was a happy celebration.

On Med, the investigation into the VasCom devices (and Michael Rady‘s Dr. Cooper) took a major turn at the holiday party, as the FBI interrupted with warrants and made a couple arrests for fraud. Plus, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) found himself under the mistletoe … with the mother of the woman he’s at least been flirting with. (Awkward!)

On Fire, Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) offered Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) the permanent spot as Truck 81’s lieutenant (and he accepted), just before Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) finally returned from her work for her Girls on Fire program. She and her fiancé Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) are going to have a lot to discuss.

Gasp! 8 TV Characters Who Died in a Season PremiereSee Also

Gasp! 8 TV Characters Who Died in a Season Premiere

That gutting 'And Just Like That…' twist continues a morbid tradition of season-premiere deaths.

And on P.D., Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) celebrated closing the Roy chapter by eloping! If only the rest of the unit’s love lives were as happy and settled…

Read on for the burning questions we have for One Chicago when the shows return in 2022.

One Chicago, 2022 Return, Wednesday, January 5, NBC

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med: What will the fallout of the winter finale be for Sharon and Will?

While Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) told Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) not to pursue the investigation into the devices further after the board wanted to handle the matter quietly, she actually went to the FBI with the proof he’d gotten. And agents then interrupted the party to execute warrants for a search and arrest Cooper and the device’s rep for fraud. Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey) warned her, “There will be fallout.” We will see those repercussions “particularly for Will and Goodwin,” executive producer Andrew Schneider told TV Insider, after the break. Considering Sharon went against the board, we can’t help but worry.

Brian Tee as Ethan Choi in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med: What can we expect when Ethan returns to the hospital?

After getting shot, then setting back his recovery, Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) has another surgery ahead of him, and we’ll check back in with him in Episode 12. At that point, as he continues to recover, we’ll see “a really lovely story with him and Dr. Charles [Oliver Platt],” executive producer Diane Frolov says, though he won’t be back until Episode 18. Expect to see a “changed” doctor then. Will that affect the rest of the ED staff — particularly Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber), who’s been serving as interim chief in Ethan’s absence?

Dominic Rains as Crockett Marcel, Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Pamela Blake in Chicago Med
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med: How complicated will the love triangle Marcel has found himself in get?

Marcel went out for a drink with Avery (Johanna Braddy) and they seemed to be heading somewhere … but he and her mother, Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty), have been spending quite a bit of time together. That all led to Marcel and Blake kissing under the mistletoe in the winter finale. We know that awkward situation will “continue to play” in 2022, according to Schneider, but is there any way that can end well for anyone involved? Marcel just really has the worst luck with love, doesn’t he? (Remember his brief romance with Torrey DeVitto‘s Natalie Manning? If she’d stayed, chances were she and Will would’ve eventually gotten back together.)

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire: Is there any Stellaride heartbreak ahead?

After being mostly MIA while on her Girls on Fire trip, Stella shocked Severide when she was waiting for him at home at the end of the winter finale. The two really need to talk (though as co-showrunner Derek Haas notes, “Severide’s not the best communicator”), and yes, among the topics of conversation may very well be the time he’s spent with arson investigator Seager (Andy Allo). We know they’ll get past this, but we also can’t help but worry that there might be some heartbreak before we see them get married. After all, they both need to be (possibly brutally) honest in the conversations to come, and we still don’t know where she’ll end up career-wise…

Brett Dalton at Jason Pelham, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Adrian Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire: Who will be Truck 81's lieutenant?

Pelham has finally found a place where he can belong, after floating for so long, and he is a nice guy. (Haas says in “any other circumstance, this would be the greatest acquisition that 51 has had in a while.”) But even though the lieutenant spot is now his, it still feels like it belongs to Kidd because we just can’t imagine her ending up at another firehouse. We can’t wait to see Kidd talk to Boden about what’s been going on, considering she’s been ignoring his calls (and the scenes with the two of them are so good), just to find out where her head is. What has the “life-evaluating” she’s been doing led her to decide about her career?

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire: Will Brett and Casey make a long-distance relationship work for years?

The good news is Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) only plans to be in Oregon a finite time. The bad news is it’s three years. So will he and paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) be able to make a long-distance relationship work? While Haas notes that “navigating long-distance relationships is never easy,” he also thinks “they’re handling it well” and “she’s going to go see him before too long.” Plus, he’s hoping that Spencer returns for a guest spot, and if that happens, hopefully we’ll get to see Brettsey together. After all, they had pretty much just gotten together when he moved!

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.: When will Celeste find out the truth about Atwater?

Poor Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) is definitely not lucky in love — and he hasn’t told his new love interest, Celeste (Amanda Payton), that he’s a cop after it became clear how bad of an idea that would be. Celeste will be back, and we can’t help but be worried about how she’ll react when he eventually tells her the truth, considering how long he will have waited. And if Hawkins is right and “by then we can see how the relationship or the rhythm of [it] has developed,” how heartbreaking will it probably be when that happens?

Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Will Burgess and Ruzek talk about and figure out their relationship?

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) turned to her ex, Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), to be her daughter’s guardian if anything happens to her on the job, but their romantic future very much remains a question mark. “There’s a joke on set because I don’t know if you can tell, but there’s a bed made up on my couch, which you can sometimes see and sometimes not, but Ruzek is sleeping on my couch,” Squerciati said earlier this season. “It’s this really amazing, weird, complicated relationship that I love because they’re so screwed up.” That being said, they’re not in a relationship and they very much need to figure out what’s going on between them — and we hope soon.

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.: How will being married affect Jay and Hailey as partners?

As Soffer has pointed out, “being a cop and married and in the same unit is not going to be easy.” We’ve seen multiple attempts at a relationship in the unit fail (including for both Jay and Hailey, with others), but now that they’ve said their vows and have been honest with one another, it seems like they’re in it for the long haul. While having them be together hasn’t shaken anything up in unit thus far, will that remain true now that they’re married?

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

One Chicago: Will There Be a Major Crossover?

While we’ll continue to get mini-crossovers, with actors from across the three popping up in other shows, we’ve missed the big, three-part event that takes up an entire Wednesday night. (COVID has taken it off the table.) So when might we see one of those again? Could we have to wait until fall 2022 (all three shows have been renewed through the 2022-2023 season)? Maybe. But there is good news: We could be getting a FireP.D. crossover for the 18th episode, as has been done in the past, Haas said, but added, “that’s not set in stone.”

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

Chicago P.D.

One Chicago