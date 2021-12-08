Is [Spoiler]’s Job at Risk After the ‘Chicago Med’ Winter Finale? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 9, “Secret Santa Has a Gift for You.”]

The Chicago Med winter finale made it look like Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) would do something to risk his career (yet again), but then the episode delivered a bombshell in its final moments—at the hospital’s Christmas bash!

After attending the tree lighting with Jessa (Angela Wong Carbone), Will goes back to her place, ostensibly to try her new eggnog recipe, and gets her to admit that Dr. Matt Cooper (Michael Rady) received kickbacks essentially for every VasCom device ordered. And unbeknownst to Jessa, Will was taping every word, which he soon plays for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) and Peter Kalmick (Marc Grapey). It’s enough to take to the FBI, right? First, Peter insists on talking to the board. (One member: Cooper’s father-in-law!)

As Peter does that, Will learns that Matt has plans to leave Chicago and open a concierge practice in Montana. Of course, he’s upset when Peter tells him and Sharon that it’s not in the hospital’s best interest to go to the FBI, and the board has decided to fire Matt and discontinue use of Vasik’s equipment. In other words, they don’t want any negative publicity. Will wants to go to the FBI himself, but Sharon tells him to let it go.

So when the FBI shows up at the Christmas party, soon after Will vented his frustrations about crooks getting away with everything, you might think he had something to do with it. But it was actually Sharon who reached out—she’s the reason agents are there with warrants for offices and computers. Matt and Jessa are both arrested for fraud. As Sharon explains to Will, yes, she told him to stand down, but this is her responsibility, so “any and all fallout lands on me, not you.” And as Peter warns her, “There will be fallout.”

That echoes what executive producer Diane Frolov has told TV Insider about this investigation. “After we come back from the break, there’s going to be repercussions from what [happened],” she says. Fellow EP Andrew Schneider adds, “Particularly for Will and Goodwin.” But what will the fallout be? Should we be worried about their jobs?

Elsewhere in the winter finale, Dr. Crockett Marcel (Dominic Rains) and Avery (Johanna Braddy) continue their flirtation, while he also grows close to her mother, Dr. Pamela Blake (Sarah Rafferty). In fact, after sharing a moment while looking at a patient’s scan, Crockett and Pamela kiss under the mistletoe! No wonder Schneider says that awkward situation “continues to play coming back after the break.”

Plus, Dr. Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper) not only acknowledges that she understood why Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett) wanted to meet her (after the charge nurse helped her beat a drug test), she also announces to everyone at the hospital party that Maggie is her biological mother. “I am so grateful and blessed to have her in my life,” Vanessa says.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC