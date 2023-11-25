One Chicago: 8 Shakeups We Expect to See on ‘Fire,’ ‘P.D.’ & ‘Med’ in 2024

Meredith Jacobs
'Chicago Med,' 'Fire,' and 'P.D.'
George Burns Jr/NBC; Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC; Lori Allen/NBC

With NBC‘s announcement of its winter 2024 schedule came the news of the returns of all three One Chicago shows, set for Wednesday, January 17. But just based on where Fire, P.D., and Med left off, as well as news between seasons, we’re expecting some shake-ups throughout the universe.

Med said goodbye to original cast member Nick Gehlfuss, with the ED losing Dr. Will Halstead as he headed to Seattle and reunited with ex-fiancée Natalie (Torrey DeVitto).  Both Fire and P.D. ended their seasons with one of the main characters in the hospital: firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) after being hit with shrapnel on a call, and police officer Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) after being shot when his undercover assignment went sideways. Those two shows are also going to be saying goodbye to longtime cast members — Tracy Spiridakos from P.D. and Kara Killmer from Fire — at some point in the upcoming seasons.

Below, we’re taking a look at the major changes we expect to see in winter and spring 2024 across the One Chicago shows.

One Chicago, Season Premieres, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, NBC

Nick Gehlfuss — 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med: The ED Without Will

The hospital just isn’t going to be the same without Will, especially considering the ED lost another of its original docs, Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), earlier in the season last year. (That’s not to say we don’t like the new characters who have come in to replace the originals.) Who will step up to be the thorn in Sharon’s (S. Epatha Merkerson) side?

Taylor Kinney — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire: Severide's Return

Taylor Kinney took a leave of absence mid-Season 11, but he’s set to return for an unknown number of episodes this winter. Is Severide going to be back for good and have to see if he can just slot right back in at 51? Cruz (Joe Minoso) has been doing a great job filling in as Squad leader in his absence. Is he just back on a temporary basis, and 51 will have to figure out what it means that he won’t be coming back for good? What will this mean for his and Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) marriage?

Christian Stolte — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire: Fallout of Mouch's Injury

At first, it looked like Mouch would be okay; after all, he wasn’t shot, though he was in the hospital, recovering from shrapnel that had to be removed. However, while Herrmann (David Eigenberg) was visiting him, he suddenly started bleeding out, and the season ended with his fate unknown. Will 51 lose one of its veteran firefighters? If not, will this cause Mouch to possibly decide it’s time to take a step back? How will the rest of the firehouse be affected?

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11, 'Danger Is All Around'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago Fire: Sylvie Brett's Exit

At first, we were wondering how Fire would resolve Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) proposal, given he lives in Oregon and Brett’s in Chicago. But with news of Killmer’s exit, that’s not looking quite as difficult anymore. Still, will she say yes? Will she choose to move to be with him? Could the drama choose a more shocking exit and kill her off? Whatever happens, it’s sure to affect the entire firehouse; she’s been part of the 51 family since Season 3.

Kara Killmer, Hanako Greensmith, and Miranda Rae Mayo — 'Chicago Fire'
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Chicago Fire: 61's New Paramedic

However Brett is written out, Violet (Hanako Greensmith) is going to need a new partner in the ambulance. Will there be floaters to start? Will it be someone to take over as PIC (paramedic-in-charge)? Will Violet be promoted? How will this person not only get along with Violet but also fit in at 51?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 10, 'A Better Place'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Hailey Upton's Exit

One season after half of Upstead left, Spiridakos will be exiting as Detective Hailey Upton, and there are a few ways she could be written out. Upton and Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) could be reunited, she could choose to leave the CPD, or she could be killed off. However it happens, all of Intelligence is going to be affected.

Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek in 'Chicago P.D.' - Season 10, 'A Better Place'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.: Fallout of Ruzek Being Shot

After the Season 10 finale, it was Flueger whose future with the show seemed like it could be up in the air — and that’s still possible! He was shot and still in the hospital last we heard, and we’ll have to see if he recovers, what that means for him — and Burgess (Marina Squerciati) — and what his future at Intelligence looks like, if he survives.

Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, Tracy Spiridakos, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and LaRoyce Hawkins — 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Chicago P.D.: A Possible New Team Member

With the loss of Upton — and Halstead last season — the team needs some experienced blood. (And there are enough male members of Intelligence now.) Who will come in? Will this person fit with the rest of the unit? Be like Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe)? Be by-the-book?

