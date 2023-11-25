One Chicago: 8 Shakeups We Expect to See on ‘Fire,’ ‘P.D.’ & ‘Med’ in 2024

With NBC‘s announcement of its winter 2024 schedule came the news of the returns of all three One Chicago shows, set for Wednesday, January 17. But just based on where Fire, P.D., and Med left off, as well as news between seasons, we’re expecting some shake-ups throughout the universe.

Med said goodbye to original cast member Nick Gehlfuss, with the ED losing Dr. Will Halstead as he headed to Seattle and reunited with ex-fiancée Natalie (Torrey DeVitto). Both Fire and P.D. ended their seasons with one of the main characters in the hospital: firefighter Mouch (Christian Stolte) after being hit with shrapnel on a call, and police officer Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) after being shot when his undercover assignment went sideways. Those two shows are also going to be saying goodbye to longtime cast members — Tracy Spiridakos from P.D. and Kara Killmer from Fire — at some point in the upcoming seasons.

Below, we’re taking a look at the major changes we expect to see in winter and spring 2024 across the One Chicago shows.

