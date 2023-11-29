‘Chicago Med’ Season 9: Luke Mitchell to Recur as New Doctor

A new doctor is coming to Chicago Med for the upcoming ninth season of the NBC medical drama.

Luke Mitchell (pictured above on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will be recurring — and could become a series regular — as Dr. Mitch Ripley, described as “an Emergency Department doctor with a troubled past who shares a history with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt),” according to Deadline. The outlet notes that might not be the character’s name. He will first appear in the Season 9 premiere on Wednesday, January 17 at 8/7c. (Wednesdays are once again a block of One Chicago on NBC, with Fire and P.D. following.)

We’ll have to wait to see what that history means for his and Charles’ interactions in the present day, as well as how he and the rest of the ED staff work together. Is it inevitable that there will be a hospital romance in his future? (Probably.) How long will it take to find out just what that troubled past is — and for it to inevitably cause problems in the present?

In May, Chicago Med said goodbye to Nick Gehlfuss. Following Brian Tee’s midseason departure, he was the second original cast member to exit in Season 8. Gehlfuss’ Will left behind Chicago for Seattle in the finale, and he reunited with his ex-fiancée Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) at the airport. He had no luggage, and he explained, “I didn’t know how long you’d want me to stay.” She told him she was never letting him go.

Tee’s Ethan also reunited with his ex, though prior to his exit. His final episode saw him and April (Yaya DaCosta) get married, and they had plans in place to open a mobile clinic.

There are a few shakeups coming to One Chicago when the show premieres in 2024. Over on Fire, Taylor Kinney, after a personal leave last season, will be back as Severide (though it is unknown for how long), while Kara Killmer will be exiting (though we don’t know how many episodes we’ll see Brett in). And on P.D., Tracy Spiridakos will be exiting as well, though when has yet to be announced.

Chicago Med, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 8/7c, NBC

