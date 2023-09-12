‘Burn Notice’ Ended 10 Years Ago: 12 Famous Faces Who Guest Starred

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Tricia Helfer as Carla Baxter and Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen in 'Burn Notice'
Dan Littlejohn/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection
Throwback More Throwbacks

After countless explosions, shootouts, car chases, and tubs of yogurt, the spy drama Burn Notice went out with a bang — multiple bangs, rather — 10 years ago.

In that finale, which aired on September 12, 2013, one character sacrificed herself in a blast of C-4, while two others faked their own deaths-via-bombing. Yep, we’re not giving away major spoilers here, in case you want to stream all seven seasons of the USA Network show on Hulu or Freevee, where it’s currently available.

If so, you’ll see how ex-CIA operative Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) figured out who burned him with the help of IRA fighter Fiona (Gabrielle Anwar), former Navy SEAL Sam (Bruce Campbell), and chain-smoking mom Maddie (Sharon Gless).

You’ll also see the TV stars below, all of whom guest-starred on Burn Notice in various roles. (Villainous roles, more often than not.)

Moon Bloodgood as Michelle Paxson and Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Moon Bloodgood

The Falling Skies and Code Black star played Michelle Paxson, a Miami Police detective on Michael’s case, in Season 3.

Bruce Campbell as Sam Axe, Coby Bell as Jesse Porter, Chad L. Coleman as Brady Pressman, and Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Chad L. Coleman

Between his roles on The Wire and The Walking Dead, Coleman (second from right) guest starred as CIA operative Brady Pressman in the Season 6 episode “Desperate Times.”

Garret Dillahunt as Simon Escher and Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Garret Dillahunt

Recently seen starring on Fear the Walking Dead and Sprung, Dillahunt recurred on Burn Notice as rogue Management assassin Simon Escher.

Tricia Helfer as Carla Baxter in 'Burn Notice'
Dan Littlejohn/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Tricia Helfer

This Battlestar Galactica alum portrayed ruthless Management handler Carla Baxter throughout Burn Notice’s second season.

Lucy Lawless as Evelyn in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lucy Lawless

In the first-season installment “False Flag,” this Xena: Warrior Princess star — another Cylon from Battlestar, coincidentally — portrayed assassin Evelyn.

Debi Mazar as Amy in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Debi Mazar

This Entourage and Younger actor guest starred in Season 3’s “Friends Like These,” playing Amy, girlfriend of money launderer Barry (Paul Tei).

John C. McGinley as Tom Card in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

John C. McGinley

Following his starring role on Scrubs, McGinley recurred as Tom Card, Michael’s former CIA mentor, in Burn Notice’s sixth season.

Patton Oswalt as Calvin Schmidt in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Patton Oswalt

In a trio of sixth-season episodes, this alum of The King of Queens and narrator of The Goldbergs guest starred as smuggler Calvin Schmidt.

Robert Patrick as John Barrett in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Robert Patrick

This actor of The X-Files and Peacemaker fame played CEO and “merchant of death” John Barrett in a two-episode fourth-season arc.

Grant Show as Max and Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen in 'Burn Notice'
Virginia Sherwood/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Grant Show

Show, an alum of Melrose Place and the Dynasty reboot, guest starred as CIA operative Max, an ally of Michael’s, at the start of Season 5.

Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen and Richard Schiff as Phillip Cowan in 'Burn Notice'
Dan Littlejohn/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Richard Schiff

This star of The West Wing and The Good Doctor guest starred in the two-part Season 1 finale, “Loose Ends,” as Phillip Cowan, the Management member Michael blames for his burn notice.

Robert Wisdom as Vaughn Anderson in 'Burn Notice'
Glenn Watson/USA Network/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Robert Wisdom

After starring in The Wire and Prison Break, Wisdom popped up in eight Burn Notice episodes, in the role of mysterious Management member Vaughn Anderson.

Burn Notice

Chad L. Coleman

Debi Mazar

Garret Dillahunt

Grant Show

John C. McGinley

Lucy Lawless

Moon Bloodgood

Patton Oswalt

Richard Schiff

Robert Patrick

Robert Wisdom

Tricia Helfer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings in 'Jeopardy!'s Second Chance Tournament
1
Ken Jennings Ignores Elephant in Room as ‘Jeopardy!’ Returns
Amy Schumer attends the U.S. Open tennis finals between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka (L); Nicole Kidman attends the same game (R)
2
Amy Schumer Deletes Instagram Post ‘Cyberbullying’ Nicole Kidman After Backlash
Ken Jennings - Jeopardy
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Heap Praise on Ken Jennings as Season 40 Starts
Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 16
4
Freeform, FXX, Disney Junior & More Nixed From Spectrum Subscription Plans
Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune'
5
How Pat Sajak Kicked Off His Final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season