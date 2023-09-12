‘Burn Notice’ Ended 10 Years Ago: 12 Famous Faces Who Guest Starred

After countless explosions, shootouts, car chases, and tubs of yogurt, the spy drama Burn Notice went out with a bang — multiple bangs, rather — 10 years ago.

In that finale, which aired on September 12, 2013, one character sacrificed herself in a blast of C-4, while two others faked their own deaths-via-bombing. Yep, we’re not giving away major spoilers here, in case you want to stream all seven seasons of the USA Network show on Hulu or Freevee, where it’s currently available.

If so, you’ll see how ex-CIA operative Michael Westen (Jeffrey Donovan) figured out who burned him with the help of IRA fighter Fiona (Gabrielle Anwar), former Navy SEAL Sam (Bruce Campbell), and chain-smoking mom Maddie (Sharon Gless).

You’ll also see the TV stars below, all of whom guest-starred on Burn Notice in various roles. (Villainous roles, more often than not.)