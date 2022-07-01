‘Burn Notice’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

A decade and a half later, we’re still feeling the Burn! Premiering on June 28, 2007, USA’s Burn Notice starred Jeffrey Donovan as Michael Westen, a spy who became a private investigator in Miami while he figured out why his CIA bosses had him blacklisted. Gabrielle Anwar was Fiona, Michael’s trigger-happy ex-girlfriend; Bruce Campbell played his Navy SEAL friend Sam; and Sharon Gless played his meddlesome mom, Madeline.

The spy drama aired seven seasons — plus a TV movie — but even after it ended, some of its stars stayed in business with creator Matt Nix, as you’ll see below. Here’s intel on the cast’s post-Burn careers.