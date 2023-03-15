‘Bupkis’ Sets Premiere Date: See Joe Pesci, Edie Falco & More With Pete Davidson (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Pete Davidson in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Bupkis

 More

It’s almost time for a look at a fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s life.

Peacock has announced that its new comedy Bupkis from the Saturday Night Live alum will premiere (with all eight episodes) on Thursday, May 4. The streaming service also released new photos, featuring both the cast and guest stars, as you can see above and below.

Bupkis is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life. It combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.

In addition to Davidson, Bupkis stars Edie Falco as his mother and Joe Pesci as his grandfather. Guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Simon Rex, Ray Romano, Kenan Thompson, and Chase Sui Wonders.

Davidson also serves as writer and executive producer, alongside showrunner Judah Miller and Dave Sirus. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David are also executive producers.

“Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view,” Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said in a statement when the comedy was ordered straight to series in April 2022. “Bupkis will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love.”

Scroll down for a look at the star power in the comedy.

Bupkis, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 4, Peacock

Brad Garrett in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Brad Garrett as Roy

Simon Rex and Pete Davidson in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Ice Pop (Simon Rex) and Pete Davidson (Pete Davidson)

Joe Pesci in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Joe Pesci as Joe Larocca

Charlie Day in 'Bupkis'
Peacock

Charlie Day as Glen Rossi

Edie Falco and Pete Davidson in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Amy Davidson (Edie Falco) and Pete

Chase Sui Wonders in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Chase Sui Wonders as Nikki

Pete Davidson and Edie Falco in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Pete and Amy

Kenan Thompson in 'Bupkis'
Peacock

Kenan Thompson as Referee

Ray Romano in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Ray Romano as Ray Romano

Joe Pesci and Edie Falco in 'Bupkis'
Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Joe and Amy

