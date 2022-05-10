‘Bull’ Series Finale: TAC Heads to Court for the Last Time (PHOTOS)

There are only three episodes left of Bull, and it’s time to get a look at the Trial Analysis Corporation team’s final case in the May 26 finale.

CBS has released photos from the final episode of the series, aptly titled “Goodbye.” Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and TAC “head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever,” the logline teases. The images offer a look at the team, as well as recurring guest star Erich Bergen as ADA Rob Jones, and behind the scenes of the finale, including of director Eric Stoltz.

We’ve known since January that Bull would be ending with its current sixth season, with Weatherly sharing the news himself on Twitter. “It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he explained. CBS followed that up with its own statement promised fans “a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

As for how the series will end, it does sound like TAC is shutting down, based on the logline for the finale. And we’re not too surprised, given that when we spoke with Geneva Carr (who plays Marissa Morgan) about her directorial debut in March, she teased, “there’s some major changes that are coming to pass at TAC.”

Scroll down for a look at the final episode.

Bull, Series Finale, Thursday, May 26, 10/9c, CBS