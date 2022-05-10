‘Bull’ Series Finale: TAC Heads to Court for the Last Time (PHOTOS)

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

There are only three episodes left of Bull, and it’s time to get a look at the Trial Analysis Corporation team’s final case in the May 26 finale.

CBS has released photos from the final episode of the series, aptly titled “Goodbye.” Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) and TAC “head to court one last time to finalize a negligent homicide defense that will change the nature of their company and their lives forever,” the logline teases. The images offer a look at the team, as well as recurring guest star Erich Bergen as ADA Rob Jones, and behind the scenes of the finale, including of director Eric Stoltz.

We’ve known since January that Bull would be ending with its current sixth season, with Weatherly sharing the news himself on Twitter. “It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he explained. CBS followed that up with its own statement promised fans “a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

As for how the series will end, it does sound like TAC is shutting down, based on the logline for the finale. And we’re not too surprised, given that when we spoke with Geneva Carr (who plays Marissa Morgan) about her directorial debut in March, she teased, “there’s some major changes that are coming to pass at TAC.”

Scroll down for a look at the final episode.

Bull, Series Finale, Thursday, May 26, 10/9c, CBS

Yara Martinez as Isabella “Izzy” Colón and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

Isabella “Izzy” Colón (Yara Martinez) and Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly)

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Rod McLachlan as Ed Wilson in Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

Ed Wilson (Rod McLachlan) is angry, but why?

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Rod McLachlan as Ed Wilson in Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

Don’t get on Bull’s bad side.

Kathleen Chalfant as Judge Steiner, Erich Bergen as ADA Robert Jones, Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, and Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer in Bull

Chances are Judge Steiner (Kathleen Chalfant) isn’t happy with them.

Erich Bergen as ADA Robert Jones, Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull, and Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer in Bull

ADA Robert Jones (Erich Bergen), Bull, and Chunk Palmer (Chris Jackson)

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Is Bull OK?

MacKenzie Meehan as Taylor Rentzel and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull

Is this goodbye for Taylor Rentzel (MacKenzie Meehan) and Bull?

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Geneva Carr as Marissa Morgan in Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Bull and Marissa Morgan’s (Geneva Carr) goodbye?

Jason's glasses on Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

The glasses

MacKenzie Meehan, Geneva Carr, and Michael Weatherly behind the scenes on Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

MacKenzie Meehan, Geneva Carr, and Michael Weatherly behind the scenes

Behind the scenes with Michael Weatherly and director Eric Stoltz on Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

Behind the scenes with Michael Weatherly and director Eric Stoltz

Behind the scenes with director Eric Stoltz, Erich Bergen, Chris Jackson, and Michael Weatherly on Bull
Phil Caruso/CBS

Behind the scenes with director Eric Stoltz, Erich Bergen, Chris Jackson, and Michael Weatherly

Behind the scenes with Michael Weatherly on Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Behind the scenes with Michael Weatherly

