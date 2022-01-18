‘Bull’ Ending With Season 6 on CBS — Read Michael Weatherly’s Statement

Michael Weatherly’s Bull is coming to an end with its current sixth season on CBS.

The star announced the news on Twitter, revealing it was his decision to leave the show. “Hello all! It’s been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish…Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!”

CBS added in a statement, “for six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television. We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hard working crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite.”

Weatherly also tweeted a video from CBS for what is now the final season of the “incredi-bull journey” in which Jason says, “we always knew this day would come.” Watch it below.

Bull, which premiered in 2016, follows Weatherly’s titular character and was inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of one of the most prolific trial-consulting firms of all time. Dr. Bull runs TAC (Trial Analysis Corporation), as he and his team combine psychology, human intuition, and high-tech data to learn what makes jurors, attorneys, witnesses, and the accused tick.

Bull averages 7.42 million viewers and is a top 15 broadcast drama. It is #2 in its time period behind Thursday Night Football in viewers and is up 180% in viewers from the time period last year. It is also in the top 10 of Live+7 playback among all primetime broadcast series.

Bull, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS