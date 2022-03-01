‘Bull’: Lou Diamond Phillips Guest Stars as Jason’s Friend (PHOTOS)

If you still miss Prodigal Son, Lou Diamond Phillips is back on a procedural this week, albeit a courtroom one versus a crime one. He guest stars in the March 3 episode of Bull, and he’s turning to an old friend, Jason (Michael Weatherly), for help.

In “The Hard Right,” Phillips’ Army psychiatrist Colonel Victor Taggert turns to Bull for help mounting a diminished capacity defense for a sergeant accused of killing a fellow soldier. But will that sergeant, Carter Bly (Michael Olberholtzer), be telling the same story to Taggert and Bull and Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson)? Or might he and Taggert be keeping something from TAC?

This next episode also introduces a new romantic interest for Marissa (Geneva Carr) in Henri Fray (Edward Akrout), her art dealer and a French gallery owner in need of legal assistance to stop an auction house from selling a piece of art that should be repatriated. With Akrout recurring and Bull nearing the end (this is the final season), might this relationship last?

Scroll down for a look at Phillips’ guest spot — it looks like Bull and Chunk are happy to see him, at least at first — and Henri.

Bull, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS