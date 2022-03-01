‘Bull’: Lou Diamond Phillips Guest Stars as Jason’s Friend (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Lou Diamond Phillips as Colonel Victor Taggert and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull
CBS

If you still miss Prodigal Son, Lou Diamond Phillips is back on a procedural this week, albeit a courtroom one versus a crime one. He guest stars in the March 3 episode of Bull, and he’s turning to an old friend, Jason (Michael Weatherly), for help.

In “The Hard Right,” Phillips’ Army psychiatrist Colonel Victor Taggert turns to Bull for help mounting a diminished capacity defense for a sergeant accused of killing a fellow soldier. But will that sergeant, Carter Bly (Michael Olberholtzer), be telling the same story to Taggert and Bull and Chunk Palmer (Christopher Jackson)? Or might he and Taggert be keeping something from TAC?

This next episode also introduces a new romantic interest for Marissa (Geneva Carr) in Henri Fray (Edward Akrout), her art dealer and a French gallery owner in need of legal assistance to stop an auction house from selling a piece of art that should be repatriated. With Akrout recurring and Bull nearing the end (this is the final season), might this relationship last?

Scroll down for a look at Phillips’ guest spot — it looks like Bull and Chunk are happy to see him, at least at first — and Henri.

Bull, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

Jazzy Kae as Anna Baker in Bull
CBS

Anna Baker (Jazzy Kae)

Michael Olberholtzer as Sergeant Carter Bly in Bull
CBS

Sergeant Carter Bly (Michael Olberholtzer)

Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Chunk Palmer (Chris Jackson) and Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly)

Lou Diamond Phillips as Colonel Victor Taggert in Bull
CBS

Lou Diamond Phillips guest stars as Colonel Victor Taggert.

Chris Jackson as Chunk Palmer, Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Lou Diamond Phillips as Colonel Victor Taggert in Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Chunk, Bull, and Colonel Taggert

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Lou Diamond Phillips as Colonel Victor Taggert in Bull
Patrick Harbron/CBS

Bull and Colonel Taggert

Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Michael Olberholtzer as Sergeant Carter Bly in Bull
CBS

What does Sergeant Bly have to tell Bull and Chunk?

Edward Akrout as Henri Fray in Bull
CBS

Henri Fray (Edward Akrout)

Michael Olberholtzer as Sergeant Carter Bly and Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in Bull
CBS

Sergeant Bly and Bull in court

Lou Diamond Phillips as Colonel Victor Taggert, Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull and Michael Olberholtzer as Sergeant Carter Bly in Bull
CBS

Colonel Taggert, Bull, and Sergeant Bly in court

