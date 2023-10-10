‘Moonlighting’ on Streaming: See Bruce Willis & Cybill Shepherd’s TV Guide Magazine Covers (PHOTOS)

At long last, Moonlighting is finally on streaming.

The ABC drama that gave Bruce Willis his big break and reinvented Cybill Shepherd‘s career became available in its entirety (and remastered in HD) on Hulu on Tuesday, October 10.

For years, the series had been one of the handful of classics you couldn’t watch online. And a classic, it was. That’s why the series appeared on seven TV Guide Magazine covers over the years.

Moonlighting first premiered on March 3, 1985 on ABC. It starred Shepherd as former fashion model Maddie Hayes. When she goes broke and finds that one of her few remaining assets is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency, she’s tempted to liquidate it until she meets the quirky employees and gets involved in their even quirkier cases. Willis played the wise-cracking detective David Addison, winning an Emmy for his performance in 1987. Its five-season run came to an end on May 14, 1989.

To commemorate Moonlighting‘s streaming debut, TV Insider — TV Guide Magazine’s digital partner — has compiled all of Willis and Shepherd’s TV Guide Magazine covers. See the stars in the nostalgic photos below.

Moonlighting, Available now, Hulu