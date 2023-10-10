‘Moonlighting’ on Streaming: See Bruce Willis & Cybill Shepherd’s TV Guide Magazine Covers (PHOTOS)

Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis TV Guide Magazine covers
At long last, Moonlighting is finally on streaming.

The ABC drama that gave Bruce Willis his big break and reinvented Cybill Shepherd‘s career became available in its entirety (and remastered in HD) on Hulu on Tuesday, October 10.

For years, the series had been one of the handful of classics you couldn’t watch online. And a classic, it was. That’s why the series appeared on seven TV Guide Magazine covers over the years.

Moonlighting first premiered on March 3, 1985 on ABC. It starred Shepherd as former fashion model Maddie Hayes. When she goes broke and finds that one of her few remaining assets is ownership of the Blue Moon Detective Agency, she’s tempted to liquidate it until she meets the quirky employees and gets involved in their even quirkier cases. Willis played the wise-cracking detective David Addison, winning an Emmy for his performance in 1987. Its five-season run came to an end on May 14, 1989.

To commemorate Moonlighting‘s streaming debut, TV Insider — TV Guide Magazine’s digital partner — has compiled all of Willis and Shepherd’s TV Guide Magazine covers. See the stars in the nostalgic photos below.

Do you remember having any of these issues at home? Let us know in the comments section.

Moonlighting, Available now, Hulu

MOONLIGHTING, Cybill Shepherd, TV GUIDE cover, December 7-13, 1985
Cybill Shepherd cover - December 7-13, 1985

Shepherd was the first of the Moonlighting leading pair to grace a cover of TV Guide Magazine.

Clockwise from left: Joan Collins, Cybill Shepherd, Bruce Willis, Don Johnson, TV GUIDE cover, July 12-18, 1986
Clockwise from left: Joan Collins, Cybill Shepherd, Bruce Willis, Don Johnson cover - July 12-18, 1986

Willis joined Shepherd for Moonlighting‘s second TV Guide Magazine cover in 1986, an issue that looked back on the magazine’s choices for the best and worst of TV that year. Joan Collins and Don Johnson were also featured on the cover.

Shelley Long and Ted Danson of CHEERS; Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd of MOONLIGHTING, TV GUIDE cover, August 2-8, 1986
Shelley Long and Ted Danson; Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd cover - August 2-8, 1986

The Cheers and Moonlighting stars shared the cover as examples of women sparring with “macho men” on TV.

MOONLIGHTING, Cybill Shepherd, TV GUIDE cover, May 30 - June 5, 1987. ph: Mario Casilli
Cybill Shepherd cover - May 30-June 5, 1987

Shepherd’s second solo cover for Moonlighting detailed her on-set struggles with the ABC drama.

MOONLIGHTING, from left: Cybill Shepherd, Bruce Willis, TV GUIDE cover, October 24-30, 1987
Bruce Willis, Cybill Shepherd cover - October 24-30, 1987

Willis and Shepherd’s October 1987 print appearance was the first time the Moonlighting duo were the only TV stars on the cover.

MOONLIGHTING, Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis, TV GUIDE cover, January 14-20, 1989
Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis cover - January 14-20, 1989

The pair posed for a sexier cover two years later in January 1989, marking the last time they would grace the front page of TV Guide Magazine with no other TV stars. The Moonlighting series finale aired a few months later in May 1989. The issue also featured a piece written by former President Richard Nixon.

Bruce Willis, Cybill Shepherd, Alex Trebek, Olivia d'Abo, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, Dan Rather, TV GUIDE cover, April 8-14, 1989
Bruce Willis, Cybill Shepherd, Alex Trebek, Olivia d'Abo, Dan Lauria, Alley Mills, Fred Savage, Jason Hervey, Dan Rather cover - April 8-14, 1989

The April 1989 issue was Willis and Shepherd’s last TV Guide Magazine cover for Moonlighting. They shared the cover with Jeopardy‘s Alex Trebek, journalist Dan Rather for 60 Minutes, and the cast of The Wonder Years.

